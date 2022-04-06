Dera’s brace sends Midleton into semi final after tough win over Innishvilla in U17 CWSSL Shield

Midleton 3

Innishvilla 1

MIDLETON progressed into the next round of the GE Healthcare CWSSL U17 Shield thanks to a 3-1 win over Innishvilla at Knockgriffin Park in Midleton last Sunday afternoon and now look forward to a semi final clash in the coming weeks.

Played in brilliant sunshine, both teams served up an excellent games football with some exceptional teram play and fine individual performances as play often went from end to end during the game.

It was the visitors who had the best chance in the opening minute when Millie Slyne broke through the Midleton defence only for Midldeton keeper Natalia O’Connor to react well and gather in front of the striker in front of goal.

Moments later Innishvilla’s Emma O’Donovan’s ran through but lost balance as her attempted cross from the near side went just wide of the post which was followed by Midleton keeper Natalia O’Connor again covering ahead of Slyne as the visitors were pressing forward and looking for an early score.

It was Midleton who opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Dera Ostimadi weaved past the keeper in the area and calmly slotted the ball into an empty net from 8 yards in what was their first real move forward.

Moments later Ostimadi had another chance when she found herself through again but this time her effort went wide.

Innishvilla who played against Midleton in the CWSSL U17 Cup at Knockgriffin Park recently. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Innishvilla came back into the game and equalised in the 20th minute when Shona Cronin’s corner kick fell into a packed six yard box with Eve O’Dwyer managing to bundle the ball over the line from close range for the equalising score.

Innishvilla at this time were pressing forward, forcing a number of corners with the Midleton defence holding out and occasionally counter attacking with the Innishvilla keeper Ella Ryan doing well gathering from Ostimadi as the first half came to a close.

Midleton thought they had a second moments after the restart but was ruled out for offside, but they did make their second one count five minutes after the break when Ava McAulliffe converted a penalty following a handball in the area to take the lead.

Midleton were buoyed by their second goal, and pressed forward looking for a third with keeper Ryan saving well from Ostimadi and McAulliffe’s effort from the far side going over with Ostimadi having another chance moments later which went wide as the home side were creating chances, but couldn’t get a decent shot on target as the Innishvilla defence were holding well.

Innishvilla looked for the equalising score with Slyne, Cronin and Lisa Nield pressing, but were denied by a strong Midleton defence who were hanging onto their one goal advantage as time was counting down.

Midleton’s Ostimadi found herself through on goal in the 67th minute only to be denied by Ryan who could do nothing to prevent her from scoring her second of the day five minutes before time from a similar move as the home side progressed into the next round.

Midleton: Natalie O’Connor, Sorcha Cronin, Saoirse Cremin, Dani Stewart, Laura Goulding, Ais Waughton, K Buckley, Dera Ostimadi, Malina Hussein, Gloria Ojelabi, Camilla, Lainey O’Sullivan, Ava McAulliffe, Amelia Cooper, Ruby Hendrix, Ais Curtin

Innishvilla: Ella Ryan, Alannah Rutherford, Sarah Long, Ciara Quinn, Clare Riordan, Nicole O’Connor, Emma O’Donovan, Eve O’Dwyer, Millie Slyne, Shona Cronin, Lisa Nield, Caoimhe Quin, Chloe O’Donovan, Niamh Quinn

Referee: Bryan Forde.