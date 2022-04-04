Mon, 04 Apr, 2022 - 07:38

Glittering Glanmire headline bumper basketball weekend

Mark Scannell's 'special side' completed the treble at the National Basketball Arena
Glittering Glanmire headline bumper basketball weekend

UCC Glanmire's Áine McKenna with the trophy to complete the treble. Picture: INPHO/Ben Whitley

John Coughlan

THE Address UCC Glanmire completed the Grand Slam in Irish women’s basketball when defeating Singleton’s SuperValu Brunell in the Champions Trophy final at the National Basketball Arena.

Mark Scannell’s side, having already won the Super League and National Cup, demolished their Cork rivals in a riveting first half that saw them race into a 25-point interval lead. Strangely they switched off in the third quarter and only chipped in with seven points as Brunell refused to throw in the towel.

Foul trouble to the MVP Claire Melia restricted her minutes in the second half but coach Mark Scannell was delighted to have won all silverware on offer this season.

“It was a game that was over at half-time and unusually we switched off but sometimes that happens when you are too dominant.

“Brunell are a side that have two very good Americans and played some great basketball this season but I have a special team who know how to win basketball games and that’s why they have been the top side this season.”

There was also joy for UCC Demons, who added the Men’s Division 1 title to the Southern Conference and National Cup titles following a win over Sligo All-Stars.

Demons were never led during this final and next season, following their withdrawal from the Super League in 2019, will be back in the top tier of Irish basketball.

It has been a wonderful season for Demons having only lost once in all campaigns and coach Danny O’Mahony couldn’t hide his delight.

“The goal from the very moment the committee decided to go back playing in the Men’s Division 1 was to win it and gain promotion and it’s a job well done by all concerned at our club.” 

UCC Demons captain Ryan Murphy and his teammates celebrate with the league trophy. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile
UCC Demons captain Ryan Murphy and his teammates celebrate with the league trophy. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Demons signed American Andre Kennedy at the start of the season but despite winning their opening four games decided to replace him with Danish Bosman Toby Christensen.

“Andre was a lovely guy but he didn’t fit into our system and our decision to axe him has been proved right as Toby played some exceptional basketball throughout the season.”

There was disappointment for C & S Neptune when they lost 78-72 in a dramatic Men’s Super League final to Tralee Warriors. Having led the majority of the game Neptune were worn down by a resilient Tralee side who dominated coming down the stretch. Neptune assistant coach Darren Geaney said: “The lads gave their all but the shots didn’t drop when the game was there to be won.”

Read More

The sudden passing of John Dinnybobs McCarthy has left the sporting northside of Cork heartbroken

More in this section

Cork hurley-makers under pressure due to supply issues with ash Cork hurley-makers under pressure due to supply issues with ash
Denise O'Sullivan score her sides first goal 22/2/2022 Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Connolly in Ireland squad for Sweden
The sudden passing of John Dinnybobs McCarthy has left the sporting northside of Cork heartbroken The sudden passing of John Dinnybobs McCarthy has left the sporting northside of Cork heartbroken
cork basketball
Cork v Waterford - Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A Round 1

Cork v Waterford: Three changes in each team for league final in Thurles

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“We all deserve a good party after these past few years!” “We all deserve a good party after these past few years!”
Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom? Fancy a half-price 'March makeover' for your bathroom?
Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more