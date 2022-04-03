Glanmire Masters basketball team lose narrowly after exciting final

Glanmire 47 Midlands Masters 50

THE Glanmire Masters basketball team narrowly failed in their bid to make it an incredible weekend for their club when they lost their InsureMy House.ie Masters O40’s Women’s National Cup Final against Midlands Masters.

While this team played under the Glanmire name, it really was a mix of former Cork stars coming together from several different clubs to challenge for this title.

Fiona Lynch, Mai O’Leary, Juliet Murphy and Maria Harty were the standout players for Glanmire.

O’Leary was incredible on defence, Lynch and Murphy controlled the tempo of the game for them, while Harty was the scorer in chief, ending the game with 16 points.

The first quarter was a strange one for John Glavin’s Glanmire side. They ended the quarter level on 19 points each with the Midlands, but it was free-throws that were keeping them in the game.

Glanmire were over-anxious and were fouling too often.

They committed eight personal fouls which saw their opponents go to the free-throw line on 14 occasions in the opening 10 minutes and they made 13 of these.

Glanmire only shot three of their own. Therefore, to stand any chance of winning this title the Cork side needed to play better defence, move their feet quicker and stop reaching in, otherwise, all these easy baskets they were giving away would eventually break them.

Fiona Lynch of Glanmire in action against Catherine O'Sullivan of Midland Masters. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Thankfully, in the second quarter they were way more disciplined on defence and gave away far fewer fouls, but they were struggling offensively, adding only added nine points to their total.

Midlands only fared slightly better adding 10 as they led at the break 29-28 and with the second half to come, this final was there to be won.

Maria Harty and Fiona Lynch led the way for Glanmire in the opening half with 10 and nine points respectively.

The third quarter was even but with just over five to play a superb basket by Juliet Murphy from a Mai O’Leary assist saw the Cork side ahead 33-31 and momentum was with them.

O’Leary was playing superbly on defence, making numerous steals to help her side into the lead. Maria Harty was also playing well and soon after she added her 13th and 14th points as Glanmire now led 37-31 with just over four to play.

But Harty picked up her fourth foul shortly after that basket and that forced her out of the game and that upset Glanmire’s balance on the court.

But with the players tiring and the scoring slowing down the Cork side still led entering the fourth quarter by two, 39-37.

O’Leary and Harty returned to the court for this vital last 10 minutes and Glanmire started it well. With just over six to play they led 45-42 thanks to quickfire baskets from Harty and Juliet Murphy.

But with Harty’s scoring drying up at the wrong time Glanmire would only add one point to their tally from the free-throw line as Midlands finished the stronger scoring eight points to win the title.

Top scorers for Midlands Masters: D Tomlinson 16, C O’Sullivan 10.

Glanmire: M Harty 16, F Lynch 9.

MIDLANDS: O Maher, C O’Sullivan, E Larkin, G Tomlinson, D Tomlinson, P Grogan, AM Troy, C Foyle, J Coleman, A Reddin, M Ramsbottom.

GLANMIRE: F Lynch, M O’Leary, M Salvado, C Taylor, J O’Keeffe, A Myers, M Harty, M Mulhall-Downey, G Condon, S Doyle, J Murphy, MB Enneguess.

Referees: N Podolsak, M Alkurdi.