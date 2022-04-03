Wembley joy for Cork soccer sensation Chiedozie Ogbene 

ROTHERHAM United have won the EFL Trophy for the first time in 26 years and they have Chiedozie Ogbene to thank after his performance at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

When the team trailed 2-1 in the seventh minute of injury time, a cross from the winger was knocked down to Jordi Osei-Tutu and he used this to score an injury-time equaliser against Sutton United.

Then, in the sixth minute of extra-time, a stunning 25-yard strike was hit in by Ogbene to put Rotherham 3-2 up.

The Millers' cup success was ensured in the second period of extra-time when Michael Ihiekwe headed home from a corner.

Ogbene’s contributions settled a nervy cup final for Rotherham United who trailed for much of the game.

This was the club’s first cup final since they won the EFL Trophy in 1996 and they went behind on the half-hour mark when Donovan Wilson blasted the ball in from inside the area.

Rotherham first equalised through Ben Wiles, who tried his luck from outside the area and the ball bounced in off the underside of the crossbar.

The two teams went into the break drawing and three minutes into the second half, Craig Eastmond scored from close range after Rotherham failed to clear a shot from the midfielder.

The League One leaders put everyone forward in search of a leveller and their breakthrough came in the seventh minute of injury time.

Ogbene crossed in and a defender failed to control. The ball then fell to an unmarked Osei-Tutu and he hit it into the top corner.

In extra-time, Rotherham’s first push forward ended with Ogbene firing in from outside the area.

Michael Ihiekwe turned in a corner in the 112th minute and this sent the EFL Trophy to Rotherham.

This was the third big game for the winger in the last nine days. When he was on international duty with the Republic of Ireland he scored a goal and got an assist in a 2-2 draw with Belgium at the Aviva Stadium. Ogbene also had two goals ruled out for off-side in a 1-0 victory over Lithuania in Dublin.

Success in Wembley on Sunday afternoon ends a memorable run for the winger in this year’s EFL Trophy.

In the semi-final against Hartlepool United, the winger was brought on as a substitute and he had an instant impact as he crossed the ball in for striker Michael Smith to head in the equalizer. The game finished 2-2 and in the penalty shoot-out, Rotherham prevailed 5-4.

The Millers' attention now turns to the final seven games in the League One season. The club are currently top and they are level on points with Wigan Athletic.