The sudden passing of John Dinnybobs McCarthy has left the sporting northside of Cork heartbroken

THE Northside of Cork was stunned last weekend to hear of the untimely death of one of its best loved characters John Dinnybobs McCarthy.

John McCarthy, Dinnybobs to all that know him, was one of the best known and most loved sporting characters in the northside of Cork.

As a person and a friend you would not find better or funnier, however, Dinnybobs also has had an incredible sporting career.

Dinny, who hails from Churchfield in the heart of Gurranabraher, is the son of Denis and Gracie, and his siblings are Kathleen and Rosie.

Dinny is one of those people who could put his hand to anything, and turn it to gold.

He was one of the greatest point guards that ever played basketball in this country, as he could do it all, shoot, dribble, pass and was full of tricks.

Dinny was also a accomplished soccer player, and was one of the top Dart players in Cork.

The 1971 Ascension Parish Community Games team the won the gold medal: Back: Paddy O’Reagan (RIP), Donal Goulding, Joe Hoare, Paul Dunne, Robert Dalton, Martin Ahern ( RIP), John O’Connell (RIP), Coach John O’Leary. Front: Mascot, Peter White, Willie McCarthy, Aaron O’Connell, Kieran Fitzgerald, John Dinnybobs McCarthy, Kevin Ahern.

He was also a great Don player. He loved to sing and was always front and centre everywhere he went. You could not but help but be drawn towards his company.

Dinny started playing basketball as a seven year-old with his great friends Kieran Fitzgerald and the late Martin Ahern with GH74.

They were coached by the great John O’Leary at the time.

Martin and himself joined Neptune when they were 13 years of age, and went on to win multiple trophies including two Billy Kelly Tournaments, two Minor National Cups and Senior National League and Cups.

One of his greatest memories was when he was 12 years-old, he broke his right hand in three places.

His hand was in plaster at the time, and his team GH74 had a U13 tournament coming up, so he cut off the plaster so he could play.

John Dinnybobs McCarthy celebrates the Cork Division One Championship win with Glanmire.

They were beaten in the final by Neptune, however, Dinny scored 26 points with his left hand, and won the MVP award.

He joined Neptune the following year with Martin Aherne and went on to win every trophy that could be won under Coaches Noel Allen, Pat Lucey, and Tony O’Connell.

Dinny also played for the U15 and U17 Irish Teams at that time with his club mates Don O’Sullivan, Bob Butler and Bernard O’Donovan.

He only played National League for a couple of years as he couldn’t commit because he still wanted to play soccer and darts.

He finished his basketball career playing for Glanmire in 1998 where he was coached by another great friend Kieran Doherty, and we went on to win a Cork Division One Championship.

Dinny's soccer career started with Shandon View from a young age where he played their for three years before he moved to Castleview.

It was with Castleview that he showed his true potential, and made numerous Cork teams.

He went on to play with Central Rovers and Blarney Street Athletic in his later years.

When Dinny retired form playing he joined the committee for the Street with the late Vincey Thompson, Paul Thomson and Anthony Ricken.

He played on a couple of Cork teams which was a great experience.

One of the funniest stories playing soccer was when he was playing for Central Rovers.

John Dinnybobs McCarthy when he played with Burgerland International Neptune.

Philly Singleton was the manager and he asked Dinny where was his best positions on the pitch?

His reply was, put me in the middle and scatter the rest around me.

Philly threw him the number 13 jersey, Dinny just laughed. Lesson learnt.

Dinny had some great days with the Street, however, his best memory was when Blarney Street won the AOH Cup, and the celebrations went on for days in the Joshua Tree on Blarney Street.

Dinny started playing darts for Conny Donovan's Bar with his cousin Carl Lawlor, and played for their B team.

He then went on to play with O’Mahony’s Bar on Blarney Street, the Joshua Tree, Island Tavern and the Tower Bar.

Some of Dinny’s successes were when he won the Cork Premier Individuals in 2006 beating John O’Shea in the final.

He also won the Murphy's Individuals six years later beating Peter Quinn in the final, and also won two Cork doubles tournaments with Christy Hennessy and Ken Morrison.

He soon got hooked as he said there’s nothing like pressure when your on the line, and the buzz you get when you finish the game on a big score.

He played for a number of bars around the Northside, and made some great friends like Martin Dineen, Sean Leahy, his brother in law Paul McGarry, Paul Philpott, Martin Cotter, John O’Shea, Stephen Hill, Stephen O’Connor, and many more.

Neptune All-Ireland Intermediate winners back row L to R: Tony Cronnley (RIP), Pat Lucey, Dave Cody, Denis Sheehan, Don O’Sullivan, Billy Kelly (Coach). Front Row L to R: Ger O’Shea, Bernard Maher, John Dinnybobs McCarthy, Cathal O’Flaherty, John Lucey.

Dinny's passing has left a void in lives everyone that knew him, the Cranky Corner in the Josh will never be the same where he spent his time there with his good friends Mikey and Paul O’Mahony, and Charlie Buckley, and and the end of the night belting out Sweet Caroline with Brian Morey.

He will also be missed by the Hoggie's gang Martin O’Brien and Tommy Daly.

John Dinnybobs McCarthy is presented with the Murphy Individual Cup by the late Roy O’Donovan in 2012.

Dinny's passing was an incredible shock to everyone that knew him, however he will never be forgotten.

Sleep tight my friend.