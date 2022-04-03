Cork v Waterford: How the players rated in the league final

Patrick Collins: A tough outing, conceding four goals with another disallowed after he made a smart save. Hard to be too critical though, as the defence was shredded time and again. 5

Seán O’Donoghue: Undoubtedly Cork's best defender on the basis of keeping Dessie Hutchinson quiet for most of the game until he pilfered a goal on an overlap. 7

Damien Cahalane: Dragged out from the full-back line by Mikey Kiely at times. Got more involved in the second half. 6

Ciarán Joyce: Pulled off two superb catches but really had his hands full with Bennett. A learning experience for a guaranteed championship starter. 5

Tim O’Mahony: Bombed up field a few times in the second half and lanced over a monster point. Waterford were able to get through the Cork half-back line too easily though. 6

Mark Coleman: Waterford completely bypassed the Cork captain in the first half, though he forced his way into the action across the second half. Big issue is how open Cork were through the middle. 5

Robert Downey: Better second half than first but couldn't stamp his authority on the game. Could he move back to the full-back line for Limerick? 6

Darragh Fitzgibbon: Arguably Cork's player of the league, like Coleman, Waterford focused on pushing him back the pitch. They minimised his blistering runs, though he clipped one fine point in the first half. 5

Carthach Daly of Waterford is tackled by Darragh Fitzgibbon and Ger Millerick of Cork. Picture: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Ger Millerick: In a choked middle third, Millerick wasn't able get his hands on enough possession or cover an under-pressure rearguard. 5

Robbie O’Flynn: Solid all through and absolutely thundered into the last quarter, finishing with 1-3 and taking the fight to Waterford when Cork threatened a comeback. 8

Shane Barrett: Lively and while not everything came off, he clipped over 0-2 and was heavily involved in a number of attacks. 6

Seamus Harnedy: Got on plenty of ball in the opening period but three wides, to go with one point, a few sloppy passes proved costly. Battled hard all the same. 5

Conor Lehane: Sliced over two sweet points and worked diligently on and off the ball. 6

Alan Connolly: Just couldn't get into the game at all. Replaced at half-time. 5

Patrick Horgan: Only scored a point from play but was fouled for three of the frees he converted. Kept showing for possession. 6

SUBS

Shane Kingston: Laid down a marker after his half-time introduction with two quick points, finishing with 0-3. 7

Conor Cahalane: Full of hard running and honest effort, as always. 6

Sam Quirke and Mark Keane: Late cameos.