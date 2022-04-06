Cork LGFA Game of My Life: Briege Corkery on an epic comeback at Croker

I ALWAYS say that Hernandez was my first child.
I had a long career in both football and camogie, but 2014 is the year that stands out the most in terms of the way we came back to win that All-Ireland final.
I’M from the small parish of Aghinagh and went to Rusheen National School there. I had nine brothers and sisters growing up at home so there was always plenty of craic and plenty of fighting too. Siobhan, Marie, Sean, Denis, Micheál, Catherine, Donal, Jeremiah, myself and Mairead… with mam Kitty, and dad Michael Joe.
I made my Cork debut back in 2001. I only got called up to play because they were short numbers. It was a league match against Dublin in Templemore. I was only on the bench to begin with but came on as a substitute.
As soon as you got into the car and have Hernandez barking away next to you, then you’d immediately be looking forward to it again. I absolutely loved meeting up with the Cork girls and having the craic at training.
We fell behind by 10 points to Dublin with 16 minutes to go in the 2014 All-Ireland final. One of the standout moments of the final was shortly after Lindsay Peat had scored Dublin’s second goal.
There was close to five minutes left when another substitute, Eimear Scally scored our second goal, after Róisín Phelan made a brilliant interception. Dublin didn’t seem to know what to do and we just kept coming at them… attack after attack.
Words can’t really describe it. Whenever I get the chance, I guess it will be something nice to sit down to and watch it all over again.
I don’t really care that much about all the medals we won. Obviously, it was lovely to be part of such successful Cork teams, but I’ve no notion where all my medals are.