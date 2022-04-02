Linda Mellerick: Minor success a major boost for camogie in Cork

Cork hadn’t won the All-Ireland minor title since the age moved from U16 to U18 in 2006. Enter Jerry Wallace in 2018 and they’ve reached every final since, winning three from four. That’s some record.
I was also impressed with Mullins whose energy and unselfish play was excellent while Fiona Twohig also excited, a fine strong player who finished with three points. Ciara Morrison, Aoife Healy, and Cork’s entire full-back line, who were under immense pressure in the fourth quarter as Galway pushed for a goal, were excellent.