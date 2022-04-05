Colin Healy: Cork City know there are twists and turns to come in title race

AFTER their battling victory over Wexford on Friday night, Cork City Colin Healy manager admitted that his side were not at their best.

City came out on top in the game thanks to a fifth-minute goal from Cian Murphy, a victory that gave Healy’s side their fifth league win in succession.

“I thought we could have been better. I thought Wexford played very very well. But it is a difficult place to come. We got an early goal and we defended very very well.

"But it wasn’t like the performance we have had in the last few weeks, but it is a difficult place to come. We came here, got an early goal, and we got the three points."

He gave credit to Wexford, who never allowed his side to settle despite the early goal.

"They moved the ball around at the back well. They caused us problems. But we had two or three chances as well in the second half and we should have finished those off as well but we didn’t, and the longer the game goes on, it makes it difficult.

"They put a lot of balls in from wide areas that caused problems. We did defend very well though. There were times that we did have to defend the box very well because it was a difficult game. Overall, it is a massive three points for us.

Cork City's Ruairi Keating and Wexfords Joe Manley in action. Picture: Patrick Browne

“These are tough games to win. You can’t always be scoring four or five goals. This is a difficult place to come. I know it myself from coming up here as a player; it is a difficult place to come.

"And the players knew that as well. So it really is a massive three points for us.

I suppose it’s always a good sign when you get the three points and you don’t play well."

It was City’s eighth league game of the season, more than any other team has played in the division, quarter way through and with their first free round of fixtures next weekend, the City boss says that his side are just taking it each game at a time.

FOCUS

“I keep saying it; we are just taking it one game at a time. The lads have been fantastic, and we just keep focusing. We have no game next week. We have Bray the following week, so we will focus on that.

“The players have been brilliant, but the challenge now for us is that we come back into training next week. I know the lads have a week off, but the lads will come back in and train for the week, and we have a massive game against Bray in two weeks and we need to be ready for that.

“We will just train normally, as professional players do. We might have a friendly, I’m not sure yet but either way the players will train as they normally do and we will prepare for Bray.

City are currently three points clear at the top of the table but with sides like Galway United, Waterford and Longford Town having games in, Healy is aware of the dangers of the other teams around them.

“Longford are a good side. Galway are a good side. Waterford are a good side, but it is still early days yet, there are a lot of games to go, so there could be a lot of twists and turns to come.”