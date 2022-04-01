Cobh Ramblers beaten away to John Caulfield's Galway

Galway United 1 Cobh Ramblers 0

JOHN Caulfield’s Galway United kept their promotion push on track following a home win against Cobh Ramblers at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Ramblers made three changes from their defeat against Bray last time out, with Brendan Frahill, Darryl Walsh and Sean McGrath coming in for Ben O’Riordan, Jason Abbott and Jake Hegarty.

Galway commenced with intent and former Cork City man Conor McCormack got a well-struck effort away on seven minutes, which was saved impressively by Cobh keeper Andy O’Donoghue The hosts had most of the possession, but Cobh worked hard in the opening half and defended well while looking a threat when they broke on the attack through Drinan and McGrath.

The home side had a free in a good position on 24 minutes, but Mikie Rowe’s effort was blocked down by the Ramblers defence.

Wilson Waweru went close for Galway with a low strike that was saved by the feet of O’Donoghue on the half-hour mark.

Cobh, with Frahill and Harlain Mbayo in particular solid at the centre of the defence, went in on level terms with Galway at the break and that was overall a fair reflection on the first half of action.

Early in the second half, McGrath fired wide from a good position on the edge of the box after hitting Galway on the counter, who saw Waweru head over from a McCormack corner on 54 minutes.

Highly rated Galway man Alex Murphy forced O’Donoghue into a save from a cross come shot just shy of the hour mark.

This contest was still delicately poised around 65 minutes, as Galway headed over through Brouder from a Hurley corner kick.

The home side then hit the front and their pressure was to pay off when Killian Brouder slammed the ball home at the back post following a corner kick.

Galway’s goalscorer then was called into defensive duties to make a brilliant tackle to deny O'Brien-Whitmarsh, who looked set to race in one on one with the home goalkeeper.

Despite late Ramblers' pressure, Galway held on for the victory.

Breandán Frahill, Cobh Ramblers, in action against Stephen Walsh. Picture: Ray Ryan

GALWAY UNITED: Conor Kearns; Conor O’Keeffe, Killian Brouder, Deigo Portilla, Mikie Rowe, Manu Dimas, David Hurley, Wilson Waweru, Conor McCormack, Edward McCarthy, Alex Murphy.

Subs: Stephen Walsh for Dimas (58), Gary Boylan for Waweru, Maxwell Hemmings for McCarthy (both 83), Charlie Lyons for Rowe (90), Jordan Adeyemo for Murphy (90+3).

COBH RAMBLERS: Andy O’Donoghue; John Kavanagh, Harlain Mbayo, Brendan Frahill, Darryl Walsh; Danny O’Connell, Sean McGrath, Dale Holland, Jack Larkin; Beineón O'Brien-Whitmarsh, Conor Drinan.

Subs: Jake Hegarty for McGrath, Issa Kargbo for Walsh (both 80), Ben O’Riordan for Mbayo (81), Jason Abbott for Holland (89).

Referee: Alan Patchell.