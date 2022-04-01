Cork City could badly do with a repeat of July result against Bohs

AT the beginning of last July Cork City faced Bohemians in what was deemed to be a hugely significant game in the Women’s National League.

At that point in the season City had failed to win any of their 10 games, but the visit of Bohs was an opportunity to end that wretched run.

It was a potential make-or-break clash that ultimately went City’s way thanks to a first-half header from their captain Becky Cassin.

That victory and the three points that came with it lifted the mood at the club as it allowed everyone to breathe a sigh of relief that the run — they had also recorded five losses in a row since moving back to Turner’s Cross — was over.

How the team could do with a similar result tomorrow afternoon (5pm) when the same opponents come to the Cross.

Things aren’t quite as bleak for the Leesiders as they were last July, although they have started the WNL campaign with three losses out of three.

And it was the manner of each defeat that will be of concern; City were comfortably beaten by Galway and Shelbourne — 3-0 and 7-0 respectively — both of whom, admittedly, are at least one level above the Cork side in terms of quality and experience.

Evan Mangan, Cork City, gets the pass away despite the attentions of Shels' Rachel Graham. Picture: Moya Nolan

But it was their last outing at home, which saw them on the wrong side of history as Sligo Rovers recorded their first win in women’s football by beating City 2-1, that has done the most damage to their confidence.

And the fear is that if tomorrow’s game goes a similar way not only would it mean they have lost four out of four, with games away to Wexford Youths and at home to Peamount United on the horizon, that could soon become six losses out of six.

It should be remembered that City played well against Sligo and that it was their inability to take their chances that cost them that day.

Play like that again and they may well be celebrating their first win of the season, but play like they did against Shelbourne last weekend and it could be another long, tough 90 minutes.

“There are a number of factors and a number of excuses that you can use and some of them may be valid, but I just think on the day we weren’t good enough and not enough players showed up on the day,” manager Paul Farrell admitted recently.

We can make all the excuses we want, but we really just need to look at ourselves and say ‘that’s not good enough’ but try to rectify it as soon as possible.

“It’s going to be a test of everybody’s character in the camp; can we turn this around?

“It will be a big week ahead in training and we have a big game against Bohs.

“We now have three losses out of three so we have got to fix that as soon as possible and get points on the board.”