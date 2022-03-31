Cork City must keep up their good run away to Wexford

SSE Airtricity League First Division: Wexford v Cork City, 7.45pm

WEXFORD are the only team that Cork City have yet to face in the league this season, but from what we have witnessed so far, there is no team they should fear.

A fifth successive win is on the cards for City and three points against Wexford would mean that, at the very least, City will be level on points at the top of the table a quarter of the way through the campaign.

This will be City’s last fixture before they get a well-deserved break ahead of the next round of games as it will be their turn to rest up in this nine-team league.

There can be few complaints about City’s efforts so far; they’ve conceded just two goals in seven league games, scoring 18 in the process. There were concerns from some supporters about City’s ability up front this season and questions if the team would be overreliant on Cian Murphy, but Ruairí Keating has hit the ground running and I can’t help but be impressed by him.

His first goal last week was pure class. The way he composed himself in a pressure situation to feint a shot and go round the Athlone keeper was the sign of a top finisher.

A lot of players in that position would have just hit the ball first-time and hoped for the best, I know that’s what I would have done.

The 26-year-old stayed calm and is showing signs that he could become the best finisher the club has had since Sean Maguire.

Even his goal against Waterford was much harder than it appeared. He had so much time to think about what to do, and they for me are the hardest finishes.

I always felt that having time to think about how or where to try and finish an opportunity created doubt, but Keating looks confident after his excellent start to life at the Cross.

I’ve also been very impressed by his work-rate and first touch. We need more of the same against Wexford.

Of course, Keating’s performances have been helped by his strike partner Murphy who is a constant threat in games. Murphy does so much that it can make opposition defenders focus more on him, with Keating often the beneficiary.

They are an exciting partnership and it’s still early days in this duet’s playing career together and City fans will be hoping it continues. The pair have been key to the way City press opposition players out of possession and I don’t think the Wexford defenders or anyone in the division will look forward to facing either of them.

The key to City’s dominance in games has been their ability to start matches on the front foot and score early in the game. In recent games, the atmosphere has made it easy for the players to be full of energy, but this game might be different in terms of the volume at kick-off.

There is always a great atmosphere inside Turner’s Cross because the four stands are close to the pitch, and even the game at Market’s Field against Treaty United was a Munster derby so there was always going to be a buzz there.

Cork City supporters in full voice against Athlone Town. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Ferrycarrig Park is wide open with only one small stand that could do with some maintenance. When you arrive there as a player you feel like you are at a training complex rather than a stadium.

Wexford aren’t going to have many supporters at the game so it will be up to the Rebel Army to create an atmosphere.

I do think that experienced players like Kevin O’Connor and Ally Gilchrist, lads who know what it takes to win the division, will be important again. Not just in terms of their footballing ability that they bring to the team, but also their leadership skills by making sure that everyone is motivated throughout games and that they don’t fall into the trap of thinking the game means less than others because of their surroundings.

These are the type of games that any sort of win will do, no matter how ugly or pretty it is.