Cork footballers need to use escape to victory in the league as a launchpad

IF the Cork footballers ever return to the top table and win an All-Ireland and someone decides to write a book on that journey, they might consider starting with Tullamore on March 27, 2022.

The Rebels rallied at the death to maintain their Division 2 and Sam Maguire status and beat Offaly by a solitary point. Pure relief.

It is a game that will not have registered a great deal on the national consciousness, but on Leeside it mattered. A side that was on the brink of relegation, and who had been the brunt of a great deal of criticism locally in recent times, Keith Ricken’s side showed real bottle to come from two down in the 63rd minute to win.

Performance levels could have tailed off at the end, with Cork football hitting fresh rock in their search for the bottom, heading to Division 3 once more, but this team dug deep when required.

Cork kept at it to equalise with fine scores from Blake Murphy and Brian Hurley, but when Niall McNamee lobbed over with the clock on 71.44 it looked to be curtains. Credit to the Rebels though, and Ballincollig’s Cian Kiely in particular, as his left footed party piece from 50 yards levelled matters once more, before the prolific Steven Sherlock capitalised on an error from the Offaly keeper to kick a 74th minute winner.

This was far from a perfect display. No one in their right mind is going to claim that. This was all about heart and desire, which has to be the starting point. Ricken and his management team can build from here.

Ian Maguire of Cork in action against Jordan Hayes of Offaly. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

There was ample leadership throughout the side, with John O’Rourke really fronting up and kicking three fine points to boot.

Hurley and Sherlock scored a dozen points between them, while the likes of Mattie Taylor, Kevin O’Donovan and Ian Maguire worked themselves to a standstill. Perhaps the biggest takeaway was the contributions of some of the younger brigade, with Colm O’Callaghan and John Cooper showing real physical presence that has been badly lacking, while Cathail O’Mahony scored a crucial early goal to get Cork up and running.

Murphy and Kiely certainly impacted off the bench with those two crucial scores.

It wasn’t all plain sailing, however. Cork still shipped a total of 1-20 against a side that will be playing Division 3 football next year, and it was bizarre that Cork were content to let Offaly take 18 uncontested short kick-outs when the midfield were almost completely on top when either keeper went long.

Offaly did win two of the six kick-outs they launched long, but two of those came late, while at the other end Cork players gobbled up 10 out of 12 of Micheál Aodh Martin’s long deliveries, with Colm O’Callaghan being particularly strong under dropping ball.

It would have made sense to push up on Offaly and force them to go long but Cork were either unwilling or unable to do so.

They were also allowed 17 uncontested short kick-outs. When Cork play better opposition it will not be so easy.

By the 42nd minute, Offaly had only managed to score 1-7, as Cork led by six at this juncture, but in the next 29 minutes, Offaly kicked 0-13 and very nearly pulled off their own great escape. This was a scoring rate of a point just over every two minutes, which is far too high a concession rate.

If you watch back to this period of the game it is extremely noticeable that a lot of these scores came from either uncontested short kick-outs or turnovers deep in Offaly territory, yet when the Faithful county piled forward they were able to work shooting positions without ever being challenged.

On a number of occasions, Offaly were able to work the ball up to within shooting range without a Cork player ever engaging the relevant player in possession. Offaly did not have to break a line, or break a tackle. Cork kept backing off until the shooting chance emerged.

This is certainly an element of Cork’s defensive play that requires fine-tuning, but all in good time, as the Cork footballers need to enjoy some of that feelgood factor for now, which has been such a rare feeling for them in recent years.