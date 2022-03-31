Cork Business Leauge: Crookstown and Doolan’s Cow into Mooney Cup final

Jay Bazz 0

SCS Crookstown Unied 2

CROOKSTOWN and Doolan’s will contest this season’s 66th Mooney Cup Final at Turner’s Cross on Sunday, April 17.

With both semi-finals being played simultaneously at The Farm last Sunday morning, Crookstown got the better of first division surprise package Jay Bazz while twice winners Doolan’s Cow overcame MHS in a repeat of the 2021 Shield final.

Crookstown’s James Kelleher was on hand to tap in a Kevin Barrett corner in the 41st minute before the outstanding Declan Ambrose, accompanied by the equally impressive Donnacha O’Donovan in the centre of the park, added the decisive second in the 85th minute. Liam Wall had gone close for United on a couple of occasions with Sam Heffernan and Adam Hegarty doing likewise for Jay Bazz.

Martin Harvey Solicitors 2 Doolan’s Cow 6

After Jamie Murphy put Doolan’s ahead in the first minute, further goals from James Cotter and Aaron Hennessy increased the lead by the 17th minute. Murphy made it four within three minutes of the resumption before Dave O’Leary pulled one back for MHS. The shield holders added further goals from Hennessy and Tony O’Reilly with Eoin Murphy scoring a second for the Solicitors to complete a high-scoring tie.

Sports Gear Direct First Division:

Trend Micro 3 Brew Boys 4

Leaders Brew Boys made the long journey to Mayfield Park for a tricky assignment against debutants Trend Micro. Anthony Cody’s charges comfortably moved into a two-goal lead through Adam Byrne and Gavin Quirke only to fall 3-2 behind to a resurgent Micro whose scorers included Breno Messias, Matheus Freire and Rafael Bareiro.

With their backs against the wall and facing what could prove a costly defeat, the visitors rallied for Quirke to equalise before Trevor Hynes snatched victory in injury time.

Cork Hospitals 1 Lion’s Den 2

Cork Hospitals went close to taking a point off title candidates Lion’s Den at sun-drenched Farm. Dean Buckley fired the visitors in front from a penalty only for Dave Grufferty to tie up the contest early in the second half.

The Den were given a lifeline by being awarded a second spot-kick which Buckley duly dispatched to deprive the hosts of what would have being a deserved point. Luke O’Leary impressed for the Hospitals while Shaun Taggart and Dara Owusu Ansah the visitor’s pick on the day.

Daz Barbers 3 County Council 1

Daz Barbers kept their promotion hopes alive by overcoming an injury-hit Council at Mayfield Community School. Goals from Corey Cafferkey and Darren Hosford set up a comfortable half-time lead for the Barbers.

Council took the contest to their opponents in the second 45 and were rewarded with a deserved penalty consolation from former Cork Eagles’ star Rob Susek after Damien O’Mahony had added a third for the hosts. Jason Condon, Szymon Glowczak and Brian Byrd were prominent in Council’s revival.

Telus International 2 Longboats 2

Longboats drew for the eighth time after goals from Callan Dempsey and Dan O’Sullivan secured a hard-earned point for the hosts.

Finbarr Galvin’s Derrow Rovers 1 Suro Cars 3

Suro Cars climbed above Cork Hospitals in the table following a 3-1 win at Crosshaven. Despite Chris Brant’s early penalty miss, the visitors went in two up at the break after Brant and Paul McGill scored in quick succession.

Kyle Buttimer halved the deficit with 20 minutes only for McGill to seal the points 10 minutes later. McGill, Paul O’Hea and William Murphy shone for the winners.

Sports Gear Direct Premier Division:

Marlboro Trust 7; District 11 2

Both teams failed to find the net when the teams first met back in November but incredibly shared nine goals at Mayfield Community School . The bulk of the scoring was done by the hosts courtesy of a hat-trick apiece from Daniel del Blanco and Kevin O’Sullivan with Alex Campos popping up with the fifth of his team’s seven. Colm O’Regan and Alex Delea scored for the visitors.

OBS 4 UCC Utd 3

One of the pre-season fancied sides, UCC Utd., slipped to a fourth defeat after losing by the odd goal in seven to OBS at Crosshaven. Despite being without a couple of key regulars, the visitors went in front through Dave Foley only for Fletcher Flynn to level.

After Shane Creech put the hosts in front for the first time, Gokhan Dumplinar netted from close range to equalise for United. Two quick goals from Donal O’Neill and Niall O’Brien put OBS in the ascendancy before a rousing finish resulted in Dumplinar reducing the deficit and having an unfortunate offside decision five minutes from time depriving UCC of a share of the spoils.

Healy O’Connor Solicitors 2 Satellite Taxis 1

Healy’s inflicted a fifth league defeat on shield finalists Satellite by winning 2-1 at Garryduff. Darren Roche opened the scoring for Healy’s from a long distance free-kick before Red Geaney equalised.

Mark Sullivan netted the winner from the penalty spot to register the hosts’ seventh win in 14 outings.