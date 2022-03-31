Thu, 31 Mar, 2022 - 08:58

Denise O'Sullivan and Megan Connolly in Ireland squad for Sweden

Injury rules out Saoirse Noonan from Vera Pauw's selection
Ireland's Denise O'Sullivan score her sides first goal in a recent tournament in Spain. Picture: INPHO/Martin Seras Lima

VERA  Pauw has selected 27 players to make up her Republic of Ireland Women's National Team squad for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifier away to Sweden.

Following recent good form that has included wins over Finland and Georgia, as well as finishing third in the Pinatar Cup, Ireland will travel to Gothenburg for their encounter with Sweden on Tuesday week.

Megan Connolly of Republic of Ireland in action. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Pauw's team are currently second in Group A on seven points after four games played, trailing behind World No 2 Sweden who have collected 15 points from five games so far.

Amongst those selected in the squad are six players from the SSE Airtricity Women's National League, including Shelbourne duo Chloe Mustaki and Abbie Larkin who both made their senior debuts last month.

There is a first official call-up for midfielder Lily Agg, who qualifies through her Cork-born grandmother. 

The 28-year-old - who hails from Brighton but plays for London City Lionesses - previously trained with the squad in April 2021.

Injuries rule out Diane Caldwell (arm), Savannah McCarthy (knee), Niamh Farrelly (ankle), Emily Whelan (quad) and Aoife Colvill (knee), while Saoirse Noonan is continuing her recovery from a knee injury.

The squad will report into camp on Tuesday to begin preparations at the FAI National Training Centre before flying to Gothenburg on Saturday, April 9 ahead of the game.

Republic of Ireland Women's National Team Squad 

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves) 

Defenders: Harriet Scott (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Chloe Mustaki (Shelbourne), Megan Campbell (Liverpool), Áine O'Gorman (Peamount United) 

Midfielders: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Denise O'Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Lily Agg (London City Lionesses), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic) 

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne)

<p>At the launch of the Dynamo Duhallow jersey supporting Ukraine refugees designer Paul Galvin presented a geansaí to Cork joint-captain Seán Meehan in the presence of Joe Kearns, treasurer, Duhallow GAA Board; Gerry Meehan, Billy Dennehy, chairman, Kiskeam GAA; Tony McAulliffe, vice-chairman Duhallow, and Liam Buckley, secretary Duhallow. Picture: John Tarrant</p>

Paul Galvin designed new Dynamo Duhallow GAA jersey to aid Ukraine

READ NOW

