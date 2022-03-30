Watch: Ovens' Tyreik Wright hits the net for Ireland on the road to Sweden

OVENS native Tyreik Wright scored the clinching second goal, as the Republic Of Ireland secured a crucial victory on the road away to Sweden and their bid to qualify for the UEFA U21 European Championships.

The win puts the Boys in Green third on 13 points in Group 8, one point behind the second-placed Swedes, with a game in hand, and four points adrift of table-toppers Italy. Finishing in second place in the group will be enough to secure a play-off place.

The 20-year-old winger Wright is currently on loan with League Two side Colchester United from parent club and Premier League side Aston Villa.

Former Lakewood underage start Wright was on hand to seal what was a massive victory for the Boys In Green in the final minute of normal time. A long kickout from Brian Maher was headed on by Joshua Kayode and into the path of the Cork native. After seeing his initial effort saved, Wright remained calm and slotted home the rebound to secure a memorable win for Jim Crawford’s side.

The goal that won the game 🇮🇪💚



Tyreik Wright wraps up the result in Sweden



2-0! #IRLU21 | #COYBIG | #WeAreOne



pic.twitter.com/7Z1MvNhS9J — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) March 29, 2022

The Irish U21s have massive upcoming home games against Bosnia and Herzegovina (June 3rd) and Montenegro (June 6) before an away trip to Italy (June 14).

Ireland initially took the lead thanks to a smart finish by Ross Tierney. The Motherwell midfielder was also involved in the build-up as he laid the ball off to Gavin Kilkenny on the right before continuing his run into the penalty area.

His clever movement meant he was in the right place when Kilkenny’s cross was sliced by the defender, but Tierney still had a lot to do and he did it brilliantly to get his foot over the ball and drill it past the keeper from close range.

“It's a fantastic victory and I certainly think we needed to win today to give us a real opportunity to qualify in the group," Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford said when he was speaking to RTÉ Sport after the game.

“Sweden are a good team, so to come here and win 2-0, keep a clean sheet, puts us in a really good position. It's in our hands now.

“We've a game in hand against Sweden and we still have got to play Italy away. It's been a good day “But you can't take anything away from the effort of the players. I thought to a man, the players that came on were absolutely outstanding.

“It's been a great week and to cap it off with a 2-0 win, I'm exceptionally proud."

Tyreik Wright hits the net. Picture: Jörgen Jarnberger/Sportsfile

SWEDEN: Brolin; Holm, Ousou, Tolinsson, Kahl; Findell, Hussein (Gustavsson 50), Gigovic (Jansson 67); Wålemark, Sarr, Abraham (Ondrejka 67).

IRELAND: Maher; McEntee, O’Brien, McGuinness, Bagan; O’Connor, Coventry, Kilkenny; Tierney, Odubeko (Kayode 70), O’Neill (Wright 64).

Referee: Vitor Ferreira (Portugal).