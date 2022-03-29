Ireland v Lithuania: Five Cork players start as Troy Parrott's strikes late 

Republic of Ireland 1 Lithuania 0

IT was a mixed night for Cork on the international stage.

While there was pride at having five Leesiders starting for the Republic of Ireland there was frustration as they had three goals disallowed in their 1-0 friendly win against Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium!

Chiedozie Ogbene twice saw his celebrations cut short by the linesman’s flag either side of Conor Hourihane having a strike ruled out - all three decisions were correct - before substitute Troy Parrott’s winner deep into injury time.

Manager Stephen Kenny named all five Corkonians in his starting 11 and they formed the spine of his side.

The Republic of Ireland team, back: Callum Robinson, Caoimhin Kelleher, Matt Doherty, Dara O'Shea, John Egan, Nathan Collins and Will Keane; front: Alan Browne, Chiedozie Ogbene, Conor Hourihane and Ryan Manning. Picture: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Caoimhin Kelleher retained his place in goal following the 2-2 draw with Belgium on Saturday along with John Egan, who was given the captain’s armband for the night, while Hourihane began in midfield.

Alan Browne was also given a chance to start after coming off the bench to head home the late equaliser against the Belgians and finally fan-favourite Ogbene, who now has three goals in six Ireland matches thanks to his superb bicycle kick last time out, took his place in attack.

The former Cork City forward thought he had made it four goals in seven appearances after just eight minutes here but after he coolly slotted Ryan Manning’s cross past the keeper at the near post, he was correctly flagged for offside.

The match probably needed that goal as Ireland soon grew frustrated by how deep their opponents, who are currently 137th in the FIFA World rankings, were defending while they also decided to waste time when they could.

Alan Browne of Republic of Ireland in action against Egidijus Vaitkünas of Lithuania. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

It’s a tactic the boys in green have struggled to play against in the early days of Kenny’s reign and they failed to find a way to overcome it in the first half as for all their possession - 72% - they only had one shot on target.

They started the second half on the front foot and they thought they had finally opened the scoring in the 54th minute when Hourihane drilled Matt Doherty’s cross under the keeper but it was also ruled out for offside with two Irish players standing in front of the keeper.

It just wasn’t to be Ogbene or Ireland’s night in front of goal as he was rightly denied again by the officials after another good finish with 17 minutes to go.

Egan, Doherty, and Parrott also missed good chances late on before the latter blasted home the winner from the edge of the penalty area with the last kick of the game.

A pitch invader gets a selfie with goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher of Ireland. Picture: INPHO/James Crombie

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND: Caoimhín Kelleher, Ryan Manning, John Egan, Callum Robinson (Scott Hogan 78), Conor Hourihane, William Keane (Troy Parrott 63), Matt Doherty, Nathan Collins, Alan Browne (Jeff Hendrick 82), Dara O’Shea (James McClean 63), Chiedozie Ogbene (Jason Knight 82).

LITHUANIA: Dziugas Bartkus, Linas Klimavičius, Titas Milasius (Donatas Kazlauskas ht), Edgaras Utkus, Benas Satkus, Egidijus Vaitkūnas, Fedor Cernych (Gratas Sirgedas 87), Vykintas Slivka, Justas Lasickas (Justas Lasickas 82), Augustinas Klimavicius (Ignas Kruzikas 60), Rolandas Baravykas.

Referee: Jonathan Lardot (Belgium).