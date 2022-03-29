Dave Browne returns from hurling stint with Glen Rovers to get back in goal for Rockmount

‘A CHANGE is as good as a rest.’

Doing something different from one’s routine is as refreshing as taking a break altogether.

This certainly was the case for Rockmount goalkeeper David Browne who took a few years out from playing soccer to play hurling, but now the former Cork City and Cobh Ramblers player is back and enjoying the game once again.

The 27-year-old Ballyvolane man started out playing with local side Leeds and his position as goalkeeper started from the early days of playing on the streets with his friends, and its a position he has remained since and here he takes us on his journey to date and what it’s like being number two to Rockmount stalwart Brendan O’Connell.

“I always played on goal; it was my favourite position. My earliest memories on goal are playing soccer in the street with my friends and I have been in that position ever since. I started out with Leeds at the age of five and remained at the club until I was 16.

“During my time at Leeds, we won two league titles and three local cups. At the age of 17, I signed for Cork City U19s and spent over two years at the club. During this time we won two national leagues and two Enda McGuill Cups.

“I also made my first-team senior debut against Manchester United which was a great experience for me.”

Dave Browne and his Cork City team mates ahead of the U19 Enda McGill cup final in which they defeated Shelbourne 3-1 to complete the double.

Unfortunately, things didn’t work out for him at Cork City and I decided to return to my childhood club Leeds for a short stint before joining Cobh Ramblers after being approached by Martin Cambridge, manager at the time.

“I was really enjoying my football at Cobh for about a year until I got an ankle injury which was a huge setback for me. I spent roughly five months attending physio until I was back playing again. After this setback I found it difficult to reach full fitness and therefore I wasn’t reaching my full potential which was frustrating. As a result I wasn’t getting enough game time and started to fall out of love with the game.

“I decided to take a break from soccer and go back playing hurling with Glen Rovers; I played with Glen Rovers from five to 17.

I love hurling so going back was a refreshing change.”

So refreshing that his break from soccer lasted five years, a lot longer than expected despite offers from League of Ireland and local clubs.

“The itch to return to playing soccer came about last October when I was contacted by manager Billy Cronin to go training with Rockmount AFC and I loved everything about it. Derek Clarke is a top goalkeeping coach who challenges us keepers every session while making it enjoyable. Rockmount is a great club with lots of history, great manager, coaches and squad of players and I love being part of the club.”

PATIENCE

With four keepers in the squad and their number one being international amateur keeper Brendan O’Connell, how does Browne keep motivated with such little game-time?

“It’s obviously tough at times because like any footballer, everyone wants game time. However, for me this season is all about enjoying my football again and developing in the months ahead. It is very enjoyable to play with a fantastic keeper like Brendan as we both learn from and challenge one another.

“Brendan is very professional both on and off the pitch and is a role model for all of our players at Rockmount. As for game-time this season, I’ve played in five cup games; which is very little game-time. However, I’m only back on the scene and proving that I’m ready to fully commit to soccer after lots of absences last season while playing with Glen Rovers.

“Therefore, I understand Eddie’s choice as the team has been doing exceptionally well.

“I’m using this season to focus on getting back to my best but next season I want to be the number one goalkeeper and that’s what keeps me motivated.

“Training at the moment is very competitive with four keepers involved; myself, Brendan, Mark Power and Sean Fitz. We all constantly push one another to be the best we can be, which makes training all the more enjoyable.”

The few years away from football has given Browne a new outlook. Now more determined to succeed and progress as a player, he hopes he can achieve success this season with what he believes to be the best Rockmount side in years.

“We’re having a great season with lads working really hard but there’s still a long way to go and while my aim is to win silverware this season, we know that we must continue this effort in order to be in with a chance of winning some silverware.

“They are a fantastic bunch of lads who have put in some great performances this season and long May that continue, in particular, this Sunday as we compete in the quarter-final of the FAI Intermediate Cup home against Donegal side Bonagee.”