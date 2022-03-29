Waterford will fully test Cork hurlers' ability to secure possession

CORK qualified for next Saturday’s National Hurling League final after an extremely dominant second half in a tense semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

There were standout performances throughout the team. Ciaran Joyce resembled a Cork version of Padraic Maher in the way he bossed anything that came his way in the seven geansaí, while Darragh Fitzgibbon is a completely different player to the one who togged out in red last year.

Likewise, Conor Lehane displayed the kind of drive and leadership that was lacking in his game when he was last on the panel two years ago, while Alan Connolly gave the type of performance up front to suggest he could have a serious say in the championship.

In many ways, this was a strange game. Kilkenny dominated the opening 10 minutes to lead by 1-5 to 0-2 at that juncture, but at that stage Cork seemed to become the better side. Yet they did not take the lead until Fitzgibbon’s 65th-minute goal gave them a two-point buffer.

Cork ended up winning by four but the tale of the game can be explained by how both sides fared with their own puck-outs.

Restart

In those opening 10 minutes Kilkenny won pretty much every restart, regardless of whether it was Patrick Collins or Eoin Murphy hitting it out, but Cork did eventually slow Kilkenny’s monopoly in mopping up every puck-out and were, therefore, able to get skin in the game.

Interestingly, in the first half, Collins went long nine times, with Cork only retaining possession on three occasions, although it must be stated that Cork did score three points off these long deliveries, even if those scores weren’t got immediately.

Cork goalkeeper Patrick Collins fires a pass. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Murphy launched 10 puck-outs deep into Cork territory in the first half, with his forwards managing a 50/50 win ratio. It is worth noting that both teams scored three points from those Murphy bombs.

The second-half long puck-out stats were dramatically different, however. Collins launched a dozen deliveries down town, with Cork managing to secure possession on eight of these occasions, scoring 1-2.

That’s a jump from 33% to 67% in terms of securing possession from long puckouts, which is a huge increase.

Kilkenny, strangely, went in the opposite direction in this regard. Their first-half 50% stat dropped to a poor 21% as they could only win three out of 14 long puck-outs in the half, as the Cork backline mopped up everything Kilkenny threw at them.

You would not usually associate Cork teams with winning the puck-out battle, but ultimately that was the winning of the game, as the possession gained here allowed the likes of Fitzgibbon, Lehane, and Connolly to do wreck.

And what is possibly most interesting is the fact that Kilkenny had done so well in the first half from short restarts, as they had scored 2-3 from nine of those in the opening 35 minutes, but they went from there to not getting a single score from the seven they executed in the second half.

It is also worth mentioning that Cork mined three points from these short Kilkenny puckouts in the second period.

This was, ultimately, one of the main reasons why Cork outscored Kilkenny by 1-13 to 0-8 in the second half.

In fact, it was extremely noticeable that when the game was in the melting pot in that last quarter that both goalkeepers went long more often, regardless of the outcome of these puckouts. You would imagine that their respective analysts will have a lot to say on that.

The likes of Daire O’Leary, Joyce, Shane Barrett, and Connolly weren’t even born when Carrigtwohill’s Sean O’Farrell and Blackrock’s Alan Browne pilfered goals in Thurles to beat Waterford in the 1998 league final.

The team’s new leaders Mark Coleman and Fitzgibbon were only one at the time!

It is time to get this league monkey off the back of Cork hurling and hope that it can aid in getting the gorilla that is the lack of an All-Ireland title since 2005 off as well.