Cork City are clearly moving in the right direction again

ANOTHER commanding performance and another win with plenty of goals and another great crowd at the Cross as Cork City defeated Athlone 4-1.

City headed into the game as firm favourites as it was top of the table against bottom and the gap between the sides was evident throughout.

City dominated and got off to the best possible start when Ruairi Keating netted after six minutes. He doubled the lead 10 minutes later from the penalty spot and City cruised from here on.

In front of a crowd of 2,754, not bad considering the opposition, City should have been further ahead within the first 25 minutes given their dominance. They played with confidence, composure and passed the ball excellently. However, it needs to be said that Athlone were very poor and I can see why they are struggling.

Cork City's Ruairí Keating slots his penalty past Athlone Town goalkeeper Micheal Schlingermann. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Martin Russell’s side failed to get any rhythm going and apart from former Cork City and Cobh Ramblers player Stephen Kenny playing well and having a shot on target, they produced very little throughout.

City added a third through a well-worked goal from a short corner which resulted in Cian Murphy’s header hitting the back of the net.

Just when City looked to be cruising with their 3-0 lead a little complacency kicked in which resulted in Athlone’s Ubaezuonu heading to the roof of the City net. A disappointment, in particular for Dave Harrington, who was keen to make it four clean sheets on the trot. Still, City went in at the break two goals ahead.

Barry Coffey added the fourth in the second half and things got worse for Athlone when they were reduced to 10 as substitute Aaron Connelly was sent-off after his second late challenge.

BOOST

When news came through of Galway’s defeat to Longford, City got a further boost. To date this season, John Caulfield’s side look like title challengers. Waterford also were beaten by Treaty. This really puts City in a fantastic position.

As I said last week Colin Healy will have a tough job to keep all his players happy. There are plenty of lads coming back from injury but it’s difficult to see where they will fit in.

It’s always hard to change a winning team and while it’s great to have players back, it will be interesting to see who will lose out.

The defence has been solid with Ally Gilchrist really impressing.

Midfield, an area where I felt they lacked real leadership, has improved and Aaron Bolger has been immense.

Up top there are six different goalscorers already, which says a lot about how balanced they are.

Overall City look a serious outfit and they will be difficult to beat.

Tonight they host Midleton in the senior cup and this may be a chance for Healy to use some of his fringe players with their bid to show the gaffer what they can offer.

They should still be good enough to get a result.