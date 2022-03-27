Treble dream is still on for slick Glanmire basketballers

The Address UCC Glanmire 76 DCU Mercy 66

THE treble is still on for The Address UCC Glanmire following a hard-earned win over DCU Mercy in the Women’s Champions Trophy semi-final at the Mardyke.

When these teams clash there is always a high level of basketball and this game had plenty of quality from both sides.

The mood in the winning camp was naturally one of elation and coach Mark Scannell said: “It was a battle but we expected nothing less from a very well drilled side and now we can focus on completing the season on a high next weekend.”

After a few missed opportunities the Glanmire American Tierney Pfirman nailed a basket in the second minute that was followed by a stunning Aine McKenna three-pointer.

DCU responded in style with Alarie Mayze grabbing a basket and then hitting a monstrous shot outside the arc that tied the game.

Claire Melia, who was suffering with a chest infection this week, looked out of sorts in the opening exchanges.

The Dublin side hit consecutive baskets as Glanmire’s defence looked all at sea and when Baliey Greenberg executed a brace of free throws in the seventh they were five up.

In the closing minute, Glanmire improved at both ends of the court and a buzzer-beater Melia lay-up helped them regain a four-point lead.

Players react to a score in the last quarter for The Address UCC Glanmire against DCU Mercy. Picture: Larry Cummins

A McKenna three gave Glanmire the perfect start to the second quarter, which was scrappy but the hosts moved 32-24 ahead.

Glanmire's shooting was poor for the next few minutes and inept defence saw their opponents tie the game with 1.12 remaining to the interval. It was 37-36 at the interval and on a knife-edge.

A brace of baskets on the restart from Amy Dooley gave Glanmire the perfect start and following two free-throws from Pfirman the lead was extended to nine points midway through the quarter.

Indeed with four minutes, remaining Glanmire had extended their lead to 16 points before DCU reduced the deficit to nine. DCU battled hard but Glanmire commanded a 56-46 lead into the final quarter.

On the restart DCU upped the pace and when Mayze produced a deft move to the hoop the deficit was reduced to five points.

That’s as good as it got for the Dublin side as Glanmire as they never looked like losing this semi-final.

Carrie Shepherd rises to the hoop. Picture: Larry Cummins

Top scorers for The Address UCC Glanmire: T Pfirman 20, C Shepherd 16, A Dooley 13.

DCU Mercy: A Mayze 29, B Greenberg 25, C Mulligan 6.

GLANMIRE: A McKenna, C Grace, L Scannell, M Furlong, A Dooley, C Shepherd, A Murphy, E O’Shea, M Loughery, A Furlong, T Pfirman.

DCU: M Connolly, N Clancy, C Mulligan, R Huijsdens, M Phelan, A Mayze, E Carroll, M O Seaghdha, H Thornton, A Donohue, R Brennan, B Greenberg.

Referees: L Aherne (Limerick), E O’Neill (Killarney).