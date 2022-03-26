Cork minors defeat Galway in thrilling All-Ireland final

Cork 2-11 Galway 2-7

A superb effort from Cork saw them capture the county's third Tesco All-Ireland minor championship in the past five years at Semple Stadium.

Galway provided stern opposition but as they have done all through this campaign as Cork stood tall and weathered a late second-half rally to run out winners.

Galway played with the aid of the stiff wind in the opening half where both sides were guilty of wayward shooting as they dominated the opening quarter and led 0-3 to 0-1. Catherine Hanley had them on the scoreboard with a 45 and Alanna Fahy added their second on 10 minutes.

Cork applied pressure but found it hard to break down a hard-working Galway rearguard where Keisha Coleman and Ally Hesnan were prominent.

Cork’s Orlaith Mullins scores a point. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

As Cork launched attacks the Galway defence dropped back and crowded them out. It was 16 minutes before the Rebels split the posts: Orlaith Cahalane converting a 45.

Leah Hallihane drew an excellent save from Laura Freeney at the expense of a 45. Up stepped Cahalane and her dropping shot ended up in the net after the sun looked to have blinded the Galway keeper.

Boosted by the goal Cork took control and with Orlaith Mullins and Millie Condon winning a lot of possession and delivering quality ball into Fiona Twohig, she hit two points without reply to give Cork a 1-3 to 0-3 interval lead.

Cork tore into the second half, starting with a terrific Ciara Morrison goal. Galway attacked from the puck-out and misses a glorious goal chance before Olwen Rabbitte pointed from play.

The sides swapped scores before Galway grabbed a vital goal of their own, Catherine Hanley finishing to the net after dispossessing the Cork keeper.

The Rebels replied with three points in a row to go seven points clear but again Galway found a response with a Megan Gannon goal. Now Corks were under pressure but their defence was magnificent as they hooked, blocked and got the ball out of the danger zone.

With five minutes remaining Galway hit two points in a row to cut the Cork lead to two. Again Cork had to find that extra gear but they did with their defence led superbly by Aoife Healy, who was named as Player of the Match.

At the other end, they grabbed vital points from Morrison, Cahalane and Eimear Duigan to seal victory.

Cork’s Ciara Morrison battles Keisha Coleman, Hayley Kenny and Ally Hesnan of Galway. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Grealy

Scorers for Cork: O Cahalane 1-4 (1-2 45, 0-1 f), C Morrison 1-2, F Twohig 0-3, A Fahy, E Duigan, 0-1 each.

Galway: C Hanley 1-1, M Gannon 1-0, O Rabbitte 0-2, C Hanley (45), N McInerney, A Fahy, A Barry 0-1 each.

CORK: J Connaughton; M De Burca, M Barrett, T Elliot; E Sheehan, A Healy, E Duignan; O Cahalane, A Cashman; C Morrison, M Condon, A Fahy; L Hallihan, O Mullins (c), F Twohig.

Subs: E Crowley for A Fahy (56), C Walsh for L Hallihan(56).

GALWAY: L Freeney; H Kenny, J Glynn, A Crowe; R Kelly, A Hesnan, K Coleman; M Gannon, C Hickey (c); N Mc Inerney, O Rabbitte, A Dillon; C Hanley, A Fahy, A Barry.

Subs: T Maher for H Kenny(40), M Mulryan for A Fahy (45), O Mullins for A Dillon (49).

Referee: Liz Dempsey (Kilkenny).