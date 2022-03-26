Cork into Division 2 camogie semi-final after excelling against the wind

Cork 1-13 Galway 0-10

AN excellent defensive display by Cork in the first half laid the foundation for their victory in Moneygall on Saturday, leading them into the Division 2 league semi-final next weekend.

On a pitch, the quality of which left a lot to be desired, Cork faced the wind and a steep incline. Galway looked strong in the opening minutes with Laura Kelly, Katie Gilchrist (2) and Laura Loughnane hitting four points around Finola Neville’s one for Cork.

They attacked frequently with the breeze at their backs but brilliant defensive work by Cork’s back six, their full line in particular, denied Galway getting a grip on the game as two Joanne Casey frees, and a Michelle Murphy point had Cork level on 14 minutes.

Cork’s goal after 27 minutes was brilliantly worked. A pinpoint puck-out by Sarah Ahern to Niamh O’Leary started an array of passes which ended with Siobhan Hutchinson rounding her marker and hitting the net. That gave Cork a 1-5 to 0-5 advantage and they led from there.

Michelle Murphy was having a fine game around the middle as Cork took a 1-7 to 0-6 advantage in at the break.

Two Casey frees started the second half well for Cork. They led by double scores with 20 minutes of normal time remaining, 1-11 to 0-7.

Cork’s scoring from play dried up, Hutchinson the only player to score from play in that second half, the Rebels finishing with six wides. Galway upped their tempo, striking three points on the trot.

It was going to take a goal however to pull away and win the game. They tried hard for it, but Cork’s full-back line repeatedly pushed them back, an outstanding interception from Kelly Falvey, in particular, denying them.

Cork got back in control and two Casey frees sealed the deal with Cork deservedly advancing, their semi-final opponents as of yet unknown.

Scorers for Cork: J Casey 0-8 f, S Hutchinson 1-1, M Murphy 0-3, F Neville 0-1.

Galway: K Gilchrist 0-4 (0-3 f), L Loughnane, L Kelly 0-3 each.

CORK: S Ahern; N O’Leary, K Falvey, D Carroll; J O’Leary, A O’Callaghan, L O’Sullivan; R Harty, L Callanan; J Casey, M Murphy, S Hutchinson; R O’Shea, K Hickey, F Neville

Subs: K Kilcommins for L O’Sullivan (45), H Ryan for F Neville (46), A Moloney for J O’Leary (58), A Crowley for D Carroll (60), C Finn for R Harty (60), C Crowley for R O’Shea (62).

GALWAY: F Ryan; C Starr, S Lyons, T Lawrence; K A Porter, K Manning, E Gilmore; J Hughes, T Canning; S Coleman, S Divilly, L Loughnane; T Ruttledge, L Kelly, K Gilchrist.

Subs: C Kenny for T Ruttledge (h-t), E Madden for S Divilly (39), N McPeake for S Coleman (51), A Donnellan for KA Porter (54).