Christy O'Connor on why the direct approach is key for the Cork hurlers

IN his end-of-year reflections for the county convention in December 2020, Cork chief executive Kevin O’Donovan expressed his view that the Cork hurlers needed to take a different attitude to the league, a trophy they haven’t won now in 24 years.

“Our traditional indifference towards this competition might be worth reviewing,” wrote O’Donovan.

At the outset of last season, Cork looked to have altered that attitude in their first three games, with emphatic wins against Waterford and Westmeath, as well as securing a draw with Tipperary in Thurles.

Cork took a hiding from Limerick in Round 4, but they still went into their final match against Galway in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with a chance of topping their group. That would have meant sharing the league title, or winning it outright later in the year if they met the top team in Group B in the championship.

The maths were simple; if Tipperary were beaten by Waterford and Cork took down Galway, Cork would have sneaked into top spot. With 20 minutes to go, Cork were in pole position. By the end of the match though, Cork had finished fifth.

Nobody batted an eyelid in what appeared to be the least important hurling league competition ever played, not just because there wasn’t a set final, but because of the proximity of the final round of matches to the championship, with the quarter-finals in Munster and Leinster beginning just two weeks later.

Less than a year on and the dynamic is different but not by that much; there are semi-finals, a final, and a cup presentation this time around; but the first round of a round-robin, and a much more attritional championship, begins two weeks after the league final.

So what is Cork’s attitude to a league title now?

With Cork not having won a league title since 1998, or an All-Ireland senior title since 2005, Cork can’t be flippant about bagging a national title, irrespective of playing Limerick in their first championship match two weeks after the league final.

Is this stuff overplayed anyway considering Cork’s schedule in the round-robin? After they play Limerick, Cork have a two-week break before playing Clare, followed by another two-week break before meeting Waterford. Cork only have a week off before their final game against Tipperary, but the hard work of qualification could possibly be done by that stage.

The positive of reaching a league final could be directly viewed as an opportunity to play in another final and in another big game to develop that fluency and rhythm that a successful round-robin campaign demands.

FOCUS

The flipside is to look at how Limerick are already gearing up for April 17. They were away on a training camp in Kerry before their final league game against Offaly. Limerick’s only focus in recent and in the coming weeks is on Cork. Can Cork really have that laser focus if they have their minds on winning a league title?

For Cork, going all out for a league title is worth all those risks. Even if Cork were to just gear everything towards April 17 at the potential expense of a league title, they might still lose to Limerick. And even if they do, they’re still more than capable of securing qualification from that bear-pit in Munster.

Cork's Tim O'Mahony breaks from Limerick's Declan Hannon and Gearoid Hegarty in the All-Ireland final last year. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

In a recent interview, Waterford manager Liam Cahill spoke about the value of consistently reaching finals, for the manner in how it builds confidence and gives players more consistent and comfortable exposure to the big day.

A league final is nothing like an All-Ireland final day, but after the horror show of last August, reaching another national final now would provide an ideal opportunity for the majority of the Cork players to rinse those toxins from their system.

Apart from last Sunday against Wexford, when only around three Cork players could claim to be any way happy with their performance — even in the context of the match being a dead rubber — the league has been good to Cork so far. So why not keep that positivity going?

DIRECT

Cork are playing the same game as last year but they are that bit more direct, especially in getting the ball into their inside forward line quicker. That volume of supply inside has also probably increased slightly from last year.

The presence of Shane Kingston, who is the joint second-highest scorer from play in the league with 4-5 — despite only playing four games — has given Cork more of a threat, especially when he plays alongside Patrick Horgan.

Cork's Shane Kingston scores a goal against Limerick. The Rebels need him to fire tonight. Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

That was really obvious against Limerick, especially in how both set up so closely together inside the 13-metre line before breaking off at angles at real pace.

Moreover, Horgan and Kingston’s close friendship and telepathy now as an attacking pair makes them more dangerous so close to goal. That also promotes the need for the ball to go in there quicker and more often.

Defensively Cork have also improved, with some players sitting deeper than last year, especially Tim O’Mahony, to provide those extra layers of cover. Darragh Fitzgibbon has been restored to midfield and is charging forward with more intent. More importantly, the younger players introduced — especially Ciarán Joyce — have made the team better.

Tonight is the ideal test now to see where Cork are really at, particularly against a driven Kilkenny team that will be going all out to win. And this match will also really show if Cork have reviewed their indifference to this competition.