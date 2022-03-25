Cork City should have far too much firepower for struggling Athlone

GOOD performances, plenty of goals, and three wins on the bounce should be enough to bring the large crowds back to the Cross tonight.

This is a superb chance for Cork City to make it four wins on the trot as they take on bottom side Athlone Town (7.45pm).

City go into tonight’s game full of confidence after their comfortable 4-0 win over Munster rivals Treaty United. While Athlone suffered their fourth loss, they will be eager to get points on the table.

City’s game against Treaty was one that the visitors dominated from start to finish and if they can repeat that form, I have no doubt that they will pick up another three points this evening.

They certainly should do. Athlone have yet to put a point on the board after games against Waterford, Wexford, Cobh, and Galway.

However, they had a good performance against Galway last week and they were unlucky not to snatch a draw, so Martin Russell’s men won’t be a pushover and City manager Colin Healy knows that they can’t underestimate them.

“Athlone are a good side and have been unlucky with some of their results,” he said.

“They have a good manager and good players and we certainly won’t underestimate them. We’ve worked hard again this week and our focus is like any other game; looking to get three points.”

IMPRESSIVE

City have got off to a superb start, winning four, one draw, and one defeat. They’ve scored 14 and conceded just a single goal.

What’s more impressive is that the 14 goals were scored by seven players when you include an own goal from Waterford’s Darragh Power.

City’s goalscorers Dylan McGlade, Barry Coffey, Ruairi Keating, Ally Gilchrist, Cian Murphy, and Jonas Hakkinen have all made huge impacts so far this season.

At the other end, David Harrington has been impressive in goal and he will be happy with five clean sheets; he will be hoping to add to that this evening.

Tonight will be about getting the win for Healy, but his side will want to give the fans something to cheer about too.

As we know, results are only one part of the experience for supporters. They want to see good football played and plenty of goals. I believe tonight is an opportunity to achieve all of that.

Top of the table playing bottom should have City as firm favourites so we would expect three points. Now let’s see if they can do it in style.

While many of us expected City to pick up a win against Treaty last weekend, they haven’t had it that easy against the Limerick side since the club was formed, so few people would have predicted such a scoreline.

It would be great to see another performance like that tonight. Last week City played with confidence and they looked like they were a league above Treaty. They dominated for the entire game. It would be great to do the same here in front of a large home crowd.

It was great to see Healy back on the sideline for some of the Treaty game. His presence obviously inspired the lads to perform the way they did. Healy’s job will get more difficult in the coming weeks, but in a way a manager can only be happy about. As lads return from injury it will be a challenge for Healy to keep them all happy.

So early in the season, so many injuries have been picked up, but credit to the lads who have come into the team, they’ve done really well which will only mean that competition for places will become harder as lads return. This competition can only be a positive as it will make lads work harder, so for Healy, while it’ll be a headache, it’s a great complaint to have so many players to choose from.

At the moment there seems to be a huge buzz around the place and I expect the atmosphere to be electric again. City to pick up three points and set them up nicely before their final league game of the first series against Wexford on April 1.

They will have a Munster Senior Cup game in between as they host Midleton next Monday night at the Cross. Another opportunity for Healy to introduce some of the younger lads.