Cork players set for key roles in Republic of Ireland games at the Aviva

THERE will be a strong Cork presence as the Republic of Ireland host Belgium and Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium across the weekend.

Up first is a clash with the Red Devils tomorrow evening and this fixture has been organised to celebrate the FAI’s centenary.

That will kick off at 5pm and on Tuesday at 7.45pm, Stephen Kenny’s side will lock horns with a Lithuanian side who only have one win in the last year.

This international window is vital to maintaining the momentum from last year’s World Cup qualifying campaign. After a dismal start to that last March, which led to the squad missing out on a place in the finals, Ireland closed out 2021 by going unbeaten in their last six games.

This run included three draws and three wins, and Ireland dominated these games by scoring 12 times and conceding just twice.

The goodwill at the end of the year sealed Kenny’s future with the national team and this was confirmed with his contract extension earlier this month.

Ireland’s late season surge was down to a settled squad and all those familiar faces are coming into this international window in fine form.

The squad have two in-form goalkeepers in Caoimhín Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu. The Liverpool shot-stopper recently attracted international praise for keeping a clean sheet in the Carabao Cup final, before he scored the winning penalty.

Meanwhile, Bazunu has conceded just twice in his last five games for Portsmouth in League One.

Kenny played with a back five towards the end of last year and he enjoyed a lot of success with that system. In games against Portugal, Serbia, and Luxembourg he played three centre-backs and two wing-backs who ran in between the defence and midfield.

SOLID

This solidified Ireland at the back while boosting numbers in midfield, and this was a major reason as to why the team went on a six-game unbeaten run.

James McClean and John Egan during a Republic of Ireland training session. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

His squad selection shows that he is determined to continue with this system. Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty have both been called up, and they are expected to play in that wing-back role. James McClean has been listed as a defender and he is expected to operate as a wing-back when on the pitch.

Central defenders Shane Duffy, John Egan, Nathan Collins, and Darragh Lenihan have been called up. West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O’Shea has returned to the national team having recovered from an ankle injury sustained in the 2-1 defeat to Portugal in September.

Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes has received his first call-up. He is a former Northern Ireland underage international and he will play alongside Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, Jayson Molumby, Alan Browne, and Jason Knight.

Scott Hogan is back to boost Ireland’s attacking options. The striker last put on a green jersey during a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland in October 2019. He plays his club football with Birmingham City and so far this season he has scored 10 times for The Blues.

He will link up with familiar faces Callum Robinson, Troy Parrott, and Chiedozie Ogbene. Will Keane, who joined up with the Ireland squad last year, is back. Connor Ronan, who is on loan at St Mirren from Wolves, is with the senior Irish team for the first time. He has seven goals and four assists in this season’s Scottish Premiership and is a former underage international.

This group began training in Dublin on Monday and new assistant coach John Eustace joined them. The QPR assistant manager was given the job early this week and he replaces Anthony Barry who has joined the Belgian national team.

These games will also give Kenny a blank canvas to finalise his plans ahead of the 2022-23 Uefa National League which is set to kick off in June.

Ireland, who have yet to win a game in the competition, have been drawn into a group featuring Scotland, Ukraine, and Armenia. This tournament has proven to be an important pathway into major international tournaments, like the World Cup and European Championships, and a good run in the Nations League could really boost Ireland’s chances of reaching Euro 2024 in Germany.

Everything starts tomorrow when Ireland meet the number one ranked team in the world.