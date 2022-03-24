Cork City v Athlone Town: Rebel Army need to be ruthless again

Colin Healy’s side come into the game on top of the table and with the best goals for and against record in the division.
I’m sure City will want to play a high pressing game, against Athlone, but that tactic would play into their opponents’ hands because it would mean leaving more space in behind the City defence for Oluwa and Edogun to run into. It could be a case that City won’t play as high a line as they have been doing in recent weeks because they will be cautious that if they do, it might leave them vulnerable.