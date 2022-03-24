Cork City v Athlone Town: Rebel Army need to be ruthless again

FRIDAY: SSE Airtricity League First Division, Cork City v Athlone Town, Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm

ON paper, this should be a routine win for Cork City.

Colin Healy’s side come into the game on top of the table and with the best goals for and against record in the division.

Athlone are bottom; yet to register a point in the league having lost all four of their league games.

Games like this can be tricky and City’s players will not want to be the team to give Athlone their first points of the season.

However, as long as City turn up with the right attitude and don’t show complacency it should be a comfortable night at Turners Cross.

City are a superior team and for the basement club to cause any sort of upset they will have to be at their very best and hope that their hosts have an off night.

Martin Russell’s side are a better team than their results suggest, but they don’t have the quality that City have, though one strength that they do have is pace in their attack.

Success Edogun and Thomas Oluwa are a threat and are two players that City will be mindful of. Oluwa and Edogun aren’t the most technically gifted players, but when you come up against quick players, there will be some fear.

I’m sure City will want to play a high pressing game, against Athlone, but that tactic would play into their opponents’ hands because it would mean leaving more space in behind the City defence for Oluwa and Edogun to run into. It could be a case that City won’t play as high a line as they have been doing in recent weeks because they will be cautious that if they do, it might leave them vulnerable.

Cork City supporters watched their team win three games in eight days recently. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

One thing you always get when playing against Russell’s team is that they try and play out from the back, which is probably why they have lost all four of their matches this season. I applaud his approach to how his team should play, but this group of Athlone players aren’t good enough to be a possession-based side at the moment.

However, Russell might surrender his beliefs for this game because it would be naive of him to think his side could go to Turner’s Cross and go toe-to-toe with the best side in the league at this moment.

Athlone’s vulnerability is their defending of set-pieces. They conceded two goals from long-throws against Galway United in their last outing and don’t be surprised if Healy encourages the use of Cian Bargary’s long throw for this encounter.

Long throws may not be the most glamorous of tactics, but after Athlone conceded twice last weekend from these situations, it would be foolish of City not to take that approach.

I would expect there to be another large following at Turner’s Cross for this encounter. The Rebel Army have been out in their numbers this season and the team has responded.

This young group of City players seem to relish playing in front of a big crowd and they know that to keep the attendances high at the Cross, they need to keep playing the entertaining and successful football that they has given the fans this season.

They have made quick starts in recent games, scoring inside 15 minutes and that has been an important factor in their impressive run of form because they know that once they go ahead in games they are confident that they will go on to win no matter what because they are so good defensively.

I would expect Athlone to try and frustrate City which is why an early goal will be key to City winning the game comfortably.

City have to keep their impressive start to the season going and there can be no excuses for them not to take maximum points here.