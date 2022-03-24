Cork v Kilkenny: Hurlers must go for it against Cats with league medals in short supply on Leeside

CORK might be only weeks away from their championship opener against Limerick, but this Saturday they have the small distraction of a National Hurling League semi-final against Kilkenny at Páirc Uí Chaoimh knowing that a win would put them just 70 minutes away from a first league title in 24 years.

This semi-final, and the potential final that might follow, represents the last chance for Kieran Kingston to nail down his preferred championship starting line-up.

It may be a case of picking the expected starting side to face Limerick on Saturday evening and see how they fare, or some consideration may go into the fact that some players possibly need a game or two to get fine tuned for that Limerick game.

The younger members of the squad such as Dáire O’Leary, Ciaran Joyce, Shane Barrett, Sean Twomey, and Alan Connolly can only benefit from lining out in league semi-finals and finals, even if that is just a few minutes off of the bench, while others, such as Jack O’Connor and Mark Keane, would appear to need as much time on the pitch as possible to get themselves up to championship pace.

Ultimately there should be no shadow boxing this close to the championship. If a national title is there to be won then go win it. The days of worrying about showing your hand are long over, and it should be possible to target the win while also getting game time into one or two players.

Cork's goalkeeper Patrick Collins in action against Kilkenny. Picture: INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Kilkenny have been improving round-on-round in their own league campaign. They barely got past Antrim by three points in the opening round before going down to Tipperary in a poor game in Thurles in Round 2. Dublin were the league leaders and favourites when the sides met in Parnell Park in Round 4 but Kilkenny blew them out of it, winning easily by 2-23 to 0-16. And then last weekend, Brian Cody’s side had six points in hand on previously undefeated Waterford to leapfrog them into top spot in Division 1B.

DANGER MAN

Padraig Walsh has been moved from the role of gamekeeper to poacher within the Kilkenny team to great effect, with him wreaking havoc against the Déise and registering five points from play. It must be noted that he also notched four from play in the two games against Tipp and Dublin, so he will certainly take marking from a Cork perspective.

Walsh is a more direct hurler than Limerick’s Cian Lynch, but the Cork defence could still use this Saturday as a bit of a dress rehearsal, in terms of practicing how they are going to line up against the All-Ireland champions in their Munster championship opener next month.

Who will pick up the Tullaroan man? Will Ciaran Joyce go toe to toe with him, or will Ger Millerick drop back from midfield to pick him up? How will this affect Mark Coleman’s role? These are some of the more interesting aspects to be keeping an eye on.

Walter Walsh is another player in serious form for Kilkenny, scoring 0-3 and 1-3 against Waterford and Dublin.

Again, the physically imposing Tullogher-Rosbercon forward can be viewed as a way of prepping for Limerick, as his height and strength would resemble Gearoid Hegarty’s.

You would imagine that Glen Rovers’ Robert Downey is made for this type of battle so he really should start on Saturday night, and especially so given the fact that he was arguably Cork’s best performer against Wexford last Sunday.

And while Cork will be keeping an eye on the Walshs it is worth noting that the Ballyhale Shamrocks crew are only coming back in dribs and drabs at the moment. Adrian Mullen started last weekend, for instance, but Eoin Cody was only introduced off the bench, while the Cats talisman TJ Reid has not featured in the league at all. He would be some man to be able to spring.

Padraig Walsh’s move up front has left a void at the back, but Cody looks to have found a gem in David Blanchfield, as he and other wing-back Michael Carey must be prevented from being the springboards for most of Kilkenny’s attacks on Saturday.

The likes of Patrick Horgan, Seamus Harnedy, and Conor Lehane have all been mainstays of the Cork team for over a decade now without garnering any national title. While the league is clearly not Cork’s main goal for 2022 the chance to win it should not be passed up, and Cork should go all-out to down Kilkenny this Saturday evening.