Paudie Palmer on Cork's injury crisis and why Croker must stage schools finals

THERE’S ONLY one place to start this week and that’s to acknowledge the first win in this year’s Allianz League by the Cork footballers.

The numbers game show how difficult it has been this season for Keith Ricken’s young squad.

In last Sunday’s game against lowly Down, a few minutes in Kieran Histon hit the turf. For the counters, it was another to add to the injury list, which as was mentioned last week is nearing 20.

Brian Hayes came on against Meath but was marked absent on Sunday because of a recurring hamstring injury. I don’t want to harbour the thought that he is going to be another Cork footballer who is going to exist in the hammer infirmary.

Tadhg Corkery was selected in the number four position for each of the team’s opening five league games so he was the only operator that the word consistency could be applied to. On Sunday, he had become an infirmary inhabitant.

Napoleon comes to mind, when asked about the desired qualities of his generals, the diminutive Frenchman’s reply, was pretty empathic, ‘lucky; was numero uno. I am afraid that Keith Ricken would have difficulty getting on his ticket.

When Histon was shepherded toward the waiting sideline medical team Tommy Walsh from Kanturk was sent to bat. Not long after, a figure one was on to inform us that Aidan’s younger brother was the 34th player used by so far in this year’s Allianz journey.

Another two figures that may interest, those of you who are not totally on top of the brief regard the present set.

Ten players who lined out in either league or championship in 2021 are no longer involved — either retired, taking a break, or deemed surplus to requirements.

Finally from the numeracy department, we are informed that 15 have made their league debut in this campaign.

Last Sunday’s encounter could be described as a relegation semi-final. The victory, impressive or otherwise, ensures that next Sunday’s trip to Tullamore is a final. Win, you stay in Division 2, lose it’s the Division 3 highway and the Tailteann Cup.

Please don’t mention anything about surprises, shocks, tsunamis, or earthquakes on Saturday, May 7 at 7pm in Páirc Uí Rinn!

As a consequence of Corkery’s injury, Éire Óg’a John Cooper slotted in at right half-back. Micheál Martin sent two early kick-outs in his direction. He fielded both superbly and went on to have an impressive outing. He deserves a starting jersey against the Tomás Ó Sé-coached Offaly next Sunday.

Colm O’Callaghan, another from the Mid Cork club, was also quite effective against Down. He’s usually deployed as a forward, but he kicked two valuable points from midfield here.

Steven Sherlock didn’t make the cut when previously summoned to answer the county call. From what I’ve viewed so far, he certainly is now.

The goal was created by the unusual ball-carrying skills of John O’Rourke and when he delivered from about 45 metres, Steven’s deft flick resulted in a most welcome green flag viewing. The score was a key factor in Cork heading for the break in the unfamiliar territory of being ahead.

I notice that there seems to be a reluctance among some to accept that Cathail O’Mahony may be a serious forward in the making. One observer suggested that he would want a ball of his own. Nice one!

When introduced in Navan 11 days ago, he made an immediate impact and shot over two points. Last Sunday, when he got possession, you always felt that he was going to let fly; he scored three, he might have missed three as well. I just hope that he will be letting fly in Tullamore!

Cillian O'Regan, Rochestown, celebrating winning the All-Ireland. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Last Saturday was another big day in the sporting annals of Rochestown College when they won the All-Ireland B Hurling Championship. As mentioned previously, there are a number of All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Senior championships, A, B, C, and D in football while in hurling it’s A, B, and C. The A finals were played on St Patrick’s Day in Croke Park which were great occasions for the schools involved.

I think that the GAA needs to look at dates and venues for the others. I am aware that last weekend there was a full series of games in both national leagues which meant all the main stadia were in use.

But is that a good enough excuse for the staging of an All-Ireland schools final in Meelick? The time has come where Croke Park should be considered.

Aside from that, well done to all at Rochestown College who were associated with the victory. For a properly functionally educational outfit, a management supportive of extracurricular activities is paramount. Here, principal Marie Ring together with the deputy principals Liam Murphy and Patrick Croke fit that bill superbly.

In Liam’s case, he became the school's first PE teacher in 1978 and about five years ago, was appointed DP. It was nothing short of wonderful for him to be present at Meelick on Saturday, he kept the flame light during some lean times.

Nowadays, the school is lucky to have a GAA department that includes last Saturday’s three wisemen of Alan Cadogan, Mark Dolan, and Peter Murphy in addition to Liam Sheehan, Eoghan Buckley, Paul O’Reilly, Humphrey Canty, and Eamon Hennessy.

Finally, the work of staff member Neasa Cotter on the school social media platforms is to be highly commended.

Roco Abú.