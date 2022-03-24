Nemo's Luke Connolly reminds Cork of his class by lighting up league clash

CITY clubs fared well in the second round of games in the Cork Credit Union Football Leagues to maintain winning starts to the new-look competition.

Just as Cork were arriving at Páirc Uí Chaoimh for their crunch league tie against Down, a former colleague didn’t take long to showcase his talents elsewhere.

Luke Connolly pounced after only seven minutes of Nemo Rangers’ 1-11 to 0-7 victory away to Carrigaline in Division 1 Group B.

His goal must have struck fear into the hearts of the home side, who conceded half-a-dozen to the same opponents in last year’s championship, but Nemo had to content themselves with just Connolly’s effort on this occasion.

He was also in good form from placed balls as Paul Kerrigan, Jack Coogan, and Barry O’Driscoll also got on the mark with Nemo following up their opening-round win over Clonakilty.

Next up for the Trabeg club is a home tie with another unbeaten club, Valley Rovers, who made it two from two with a 2-13 to 0-15 win against Carbery Rangers in Brinny, having been a couple of points down at the interval.

Douglas, who lost their first game to Valleys, bounced back by defeating Clyda Rovers by 2-10 to 1-6 in Mourneabbey.

A first-half goal from Andrew Cotter helped the visitors to a 1-4 to 0-3 half-time lead and a second from Adam Cantwell ensured the points were heading to Douglas. They’re at home to Rosscarbery next time out.

In the same section, Cill na Martra again showed they’ve strength in depth because despite missing the injured Tadhg Corkery and county-tied Dan Dineen, they still collected their second win with an impressive 3-14 to 0-10 victory at home to Ilen Rovers.

It leaves the Gaeltacht club joint top with Nemo and Valleys in a new format in which the leading five clubs will make up division 1 next season when they will be joined by the same number of teams from the other section.

In Group A, county champions St Finbarr’s, Ballincollig, and Kiskeam also have a maximum return from two appearances.

The Barrs won the city derby against St Michael’s in Togher by seven points with Cillian Myers-Murray among the goals in a 2-12 to 0-11 victory.

The Barrs, who are also the defending Kelleher League champions, included Sam Ryan in defence and their next outing is pencilled in for Sunday week away to Castlehaven, who won their opening game.

Sam Ryan of St Finbarr's in action against Kieran Donaghy of Austin Stacks. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ballincollig scored an impressive 1-16 to overcome Newcestown by seven while Kiskeam had three points to spare over senior A champions Mallow.

In Division 2 Group A, Nemo’s second string are the only club with maximum points after two outings, finding the net three times en route to an eight-point triumph in Ballydesmond.

Dohenys are the only other unbeaten side in the section as they followed up their opening round draw with Bandon to edge a close game with Newmarket by just two points, 1-12 to 1-10.

And as luck with have it, Nemo and Dohenys square up in round three with the Dunmanway club making the journey.

There was quite the disparity in scoring in the group ranging from the 7-22 totalled by Rockchapel in their 5-8 to 2-14 win over Bantry Blues to the nine points in Glanworth’s 0-5 to 0-4 victory over Bandon.

In Group B, city clubs Na Piarsaigh and Bishopstown went down to Knocknagree and Aghabullogue respectively and are still searching for their first points of the season.

Kanturk joined Knocknagree and Aghabullogue at the top of the table with a 12-point win over Duhallow neighbours Dromtarriffe.

RESULTS

Division 1 Group A: Newcestown 1-9 Ballincollig 1-16; St Finbarr’s 2-12 St Michael’s 0-11; Mallow 1-7 Kiskeam 1-10; Ballingeary 0-4 Éire Óg 0-18.

Division 1 Group B: Clonakilty 0-11 O’Donovan Rossa 0-13; Valley Rovers 2-13 Carbery Rangers 0-15; Clyda Rovers 1-6 Douglas 2-10; Cill na Martra 3-14 Ilen Rovers 0-10.

Division 2 Group A: Dohenys 1-12 Newmarket 1-10; Rockchapel 5-8 Bantry Blues 2-14; Glanworth 0-5 Bandon 0-4; Ballydesmond 1-8 Nemo Rangers 3-7.

Division 2 Group B: Bishopstown 2-10 Aghabullogue 3-13; Dromtarriffe 0-5 Kanturk 1-14; Castletownbere 1-12 Aghada 2-6; Naomh Abán 3-9 Mitchelstown 0-17; Na Piarsaigh 1-9 Knocknagree 0-13.