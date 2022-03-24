Castlelyons unveil big plans for GAA grounds development 

FRIDAY, April 8 is an important date in the diary of Castlelyons GAA Club.

A special public meeting will be held in the local community centre as the club showcases its plans for the development of it’s new facilities.

Three years ago, the club purchased additional land adjacent to it’s current facilities. Now it is about to begin an exciting period in it’s history as plans will be unveiled for the development of a second playing pitch. But it’s just phase one of what is an exciting timeline which will also see the additions of a synthetic pitch, a new ball alley, and an extensive car park area and walking track.

Together, the GAA, camogie and ladies football clubs are marching forward, as they hope to provide the very best state of the art facilities to meet the needs of a rapidly growing membership base.

In 2019, the purchase of the land was made with no debt outstanding. This was made possible by the support of local donors, Munster GAA grant aid, and the revenue generated from the club’s exciting fundraising community strictly dancing competition. A loan was also secured from the GAA to be paid over a 10 years and this was used to complete the land purchase with the remainder now going to be used for the new development.

Further support is needed to back up the land purchase and the considerable amount of behind the scenes work that has been going through the covid years.

Club PRO Eoin Barry has been outlining the help required to fulfil the club’s ambitious plans.

“We are seeking support from individuals in the community through a five-year direct debit programme of €250 per year The club has recently received a certificate of approval as a qualifying Sports Capital Project from the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport. Therefore, should people opt to donate €250 or more, the club can receive a tax refund from revenue, thereby increasing the size of the contribution to the project.

“There are also different options open to non PAYE workers. Likewise if people are unable to contribute €250, any assistance will be appreciated.”

The first step in going in the right direction is at the public meeting, where Castlelyons officers are hopeful of a strong show of support for their plans.

“We want to invite everyone to the community centre on Friday, April 8 at 8pm for an open meeting and discussion. We will outline our exact fundraising plans. Our desire is that this development will benefit everyone in the parish for years to come — thus it is important that as many people as possible engage with us.

“I would urge those who are unable to attend, or don’t feel comfortable doing so because of Covid, to contact any club member who will have brochures available. Our committee will be willing to meet with people over the coming weeks and months to explain the process.”

The PRO also indicates that all going well the green light should be given for work to start in late summer.

“We made the call at the AGM last year that developing the new pitch was an absolute priority — at the moment our facilities are not fit for purpose when you take into account the camogie, the new ladies football club which has commenced, and hurling and football at all levels. We need the new pitch and hopefully with a positive response to our efforts work can start in the relative near future.”

Phase 2 will feature a new astro-turf pitch and walkway.

“Essentially with the way costs are going we are literally taking this step by step. It’s a hugely exciting time for the club with the outlook looking really bright. Basically having the land purchased, it’s a huge achievement.

The aim between individuals and business people is that we could get about 250 people to donate on an annual basis.”

Meanwhile, on the field of play Barry says Castleyons will be hoping to make it third-time lucky in the Premier Intermediate Championship. After defeats by Blarney in 2020 and Inniscarra in 2021, the players have enjoyed an extended break before setting their sights on the season ahead.

“We are all back again with the same management team, it’s fair to say there is a feeling of a job left undone.”

No easy challenges await of course once the summer championship season arrives as Castleyons will face group games against Carrigaline, Watergrasshill, and Éire Óg.