Alan Cadogan hails young hurlers after Rochestown's All-Ireland victory

CORK hurler Alan Cadogan is used to crossing the white line for his county or club.

But on Saturday it was a different story for him, and his fellow selectors Mark Dolan and Peter Murphy.

Instead, they were standing on the sideline as they issued instructions as they led Rochestown College to victory in the Masita Paddy Buggy Cup Senior B All-Ireland hurling final at Meelick in Clare. The Cork side got the better of Claregalway by 0-17 to 0-9, keeping them scoreless from the 43rd minute on as they hit nine without reply to win their first All-Ireland hurling title.

Before talking about the game itself Cadogan first remarked on the historic occasion for the school.

“It’s a great occasion to win an All-Ireland title, first time for the school. I think in my time as a past-pupil we won a soccer one a couple of years ago.

“We were only talking about it last week that it was a phenomenal achievement for the school to get this far and even sweeter to come out on the right side of it.”

Supporters of Rochestown celebrate winning the All-Ireland Senior B title last weekend. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

The match itself was tough with a swirling wind making it difficult for both sides to judge the flight of the sliothar.

“When we arrived at the grounds about an hour before the game the wind was going all over the place and we decided if we won the toss we would play against it. We lost the toss and they decided to play with it.

“But to be fair to the lads it didn’t affect them and there was only a point in it at half-time (Roco were in front by 0-7 to 0-6) and I think we used the wind a bit more to our advantage than Claregalway did.

Anything we asked of them they did it, and we pulled away in the end.

"To be fair to Claregalway they put up a huge challenge and we needed experienced heads like Kevin Lyons and William Buckley who took a grip of the game in the second half to see us across the line.

Mikey O'Connell, Rochestown, clashing with Darragh Morrissey, Coláiste Bhaile Chláir. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

“It was nip and tuck for a lot of the game and we were saying that if someone got a goal it would be telling, then out of nowhere we went up two or three up and I thought our defence was strong as well.

“I thought Oliver McAdoo was outstanding at corner-back, we asked him to do a particular job and he did it. It takes a collective to win a title like this and I am just really delighted they did it.”