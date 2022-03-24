Cork City stalwart Carmel Ring's decade volunteering for the club she loves

CURRENTLY in her 10th year as a volunteer at Cork City FC, Carmel Ring is enjoying her role and, naturally, relishing Cork City’s recent good run of form.

The Blarney grandmother of four has been involved with the club since 2012 as a volunteer and while she has always obliged with whatever role is needed, being in the hut on match night is what she loves best and having the huge crowds back this season has made life busier but more enjoyable.

“It has been fantastic to see the big crowds back at the Cross again.

“Nothing beats the large crowds queuing at the hut with a great atmosphere and it’s fantastic to be part of it all. For us helping out selling match day tickets that’s where the atmosphere starts for us before a ball is even kicked.

“I am currently a volunteer ticket seller and assist with the half-time tearoom. I have been a volunteer since 2012 and I really do enjoy it. My role involves arriving early on a match night, ensuring I have the correct allocation of tickets and float and selling matchday tickets to supporters.

“I am into my 10th season as a matchday volunteer, and for the most part have been a ticket seller, programme seller and any other roles that have been requested of me. I enjoy the ticket hut, as I now know most of the supporters and the banter between us is always good-spirited.

“It’s the best place to be on a Friday night. Knowing that the time I give to the club saves them money, and I get to meet lots of nice people at the ticket hut is a huge incentive in being a volunteer.

“We are always in need of helpful volunteers to assist with the various roles on a match night. Football clubs simply wouldn’t exist if it wasn’t for the help and commitment of volunteers. It saves the club thousands of euro a year and I am glad to be doing my part.”

While it hasn’t been the greatest of periods for the club in recent years, Carmel is delighted that City have got off to a positive start this season.

She believes the crowd have played a huge part in the good performances.

As an avid City fan, myself and my family have always supported the club through the good and the bad times. While we’ve had disappointing seasons, it’s important we always try to support our club.

“Unfortunately for many, supporters can be fickle and only support when the team is winning and while that is understandable at times as people want to see good football played, people need to be patient. Thankfully people have been in recent times and that’s starting to show now with the support back at the games.

“The team have got off to a great start this season and long may it continue. As I said, as long as there are good performances, the crowds will keep returning and it’s brilliant to see.”

Cork City fans Pat Lyons, Max Horgan and Carmel Ring against Cabinteely when supporters returned to Turner's Cross last season. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

She’s seen plenty of ups and downs since first following the club.

“There have been many highs and lows, but one of my favourite memories was in 1993 when my son was the mascot for our first game in Bishopstown against a Celtic team managed by Liam Brady. Packie Bonner, Chris Morris and Charlie Nicolas were the big names in that squad.”

It’s not surprising that Carmel’s fondest memory involves one of her kids, the doting grandmother to Cillian, Darragh, Sophie and Georgie, always has a smile on her face and always has a good word to say about everyone. Her positivity is welcomed at every City game, as she travels the length and breadth of the country to watch her beloved City.

“Family and football play a huge part of my life. I love my kids and grandkids they are brilliant. They keep me young. And with regards to football, I love going to the games. I make almost every home game, and travel to as many away games as possible, most recently to our 4-0 win against Treaty United at Market’s Field.

“I have been to almost every League of Ireland ground at this stage, and at various times in the club’s history but of course, the biggest games were the FAI Cup finals in the Aviva Stadium, which we won in 2016 and 2017.”

It’s been a family affair in every sense.

Our family involvement goes all the way back to 1984 when Denis was a founder member of the club.

"Our children attended matches from an early age, and subsequently, my daughter Eileen was a coach with the women’s senior team.

“My son Mick served as club chairman in 2012 and 2013 and has since then been the first team kit manager. We’re all huge supporters and we look forward to seeing the club back playing in the top tier again. Of course, the biggest club in the country needs to be a premier division club.

“We have started the season strongly which bodes well for the season ahead. I think promotion has to be our goal this season. We’re too big a club to stay in the First Division. Let’s hope it happens sooner rather than later.”