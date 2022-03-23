Christians hurlers hold off Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG in O'Callaghan Cup final

Christians Brothers College 3-13 Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh 1-12

CHRISTIANS Brothers College proved too strong for Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh in the Dr O’Callaghan Cup final in glorious sunshine at Páirc Uí Rinn.

Led by their captain Eoin Downey, a dominant first-half enabled them lead 1-9 to 0-3 at the break. CBC, who last won this title in 2019, had many stars.

They got off the mark courtesy of Eoghan Kirby and doubled their advantage a couple of minutes later through Daire Burke.

The opening goal arrived in the seventh minute when Cillian Egan found the net after being put through by Burke. Top-scorer Brian Keating then converted a free and they went 1-4 up.

Brian Keating, CBC, breaking past Lúcas Ó Síocháin, Gaelcholáiste Mhuire AG. Picture: Dan Linehan

Free-taker Micheál Ó Síocháin (finished with seven points) got Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh up-and-running in the 12th minute. As Christians’ dominance in defence told they outscored their opponents five points to one in the second quarter.

Peter Linehan extended the lead from the resumption. Kirby and Keating goals left it 3-12 to 0-6, at the three-quarter mark.

Credit must be given to Gaelcholáiste Mhuire an Mhainistir Thuaidh who fought to the bitter end, their hard-working centre-back Micheál Ó Maoláin raised the green flag from a 20-metre free.

CBC captain Eoin Downey with vice-captains Peter Linehan and James Dwyer with the Dr O'Callaghan Cup. Picture: Dan Linehan

Scorers for CBC: B Keating 1-5 (0-4 f), E Kirby 1-2, C Egan 1-0, J Dwyer, R Dunne, P Linehan, M Finn, D Burke, D Cremin 0-1 each.

Gaelcholáiste Mhuire: M Ó Síocháin 0-7 (0-5 f), M Ó Maoláin 1-0 f, C Ó hÓgáin 0-3, J Ó Ciarbhán, D Ó Cochláin 0-1 each.

CBC: E O’Neill (Blarney); B Kingston (Mallow), S Kingston (Ballinora), L Casey (Sarsfields); P Linehan (Blackrock), C McDonnell (Erin’s Own), E Downey (Glen Rovers, c); R Dunne (Glen Rovers), D Cremin (Midleton); C Egan (Whitechurch), E Kirby (Blarney), M Finn (Midleton); D Burke (Douglas), J Dwyer (Ballincollig), B Keating (Ballincollig).

Subs: C Barrett (Blarney) for R Dunne (50), R Blake (Whitechurch) for B Kingston (54), E Kelly (Midleton) for C Egan (58), D Murray (Bishopstown) for J Dwyer (60), B O’Riordan (Erin’s Own) for P Linehan (61).

AG: C Ó hUiginn (Na Piarsaigh); J Ó Ciarbhán (Glen Rovers), D Ó Cochláin (do), B Ó Conaill (do); S Ó Scanláin (Na Piarsaigh), M Ó Maoláin (Whitechurch, c), S Ó Cróinín (Glen Rovers); L Ó Siocháin (Na Piarsaigh), S Ó Dúnaigh (do); R Ó Loingsigh (do), C Ó Riagáin (Watergrasshill), C Ó hÓgáin (Na Piarsaigh); L Ó Drisceoil (do), M Ó Síocháin (Na Piarsaigh), S P Cúc (do).

Subs: K Ó Murchú (Uinsinn Naofa) for S P Cúc (47), S Ó Cróinín (Glen Rovers) for L Ó Síocháin (56), E Ó Cionaoith (Na Piarsaigh) for S Ó Scanláin (56), K Ó Conchúir (Uinsinn Naofa) for J Ó Ciarbhán (59).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).