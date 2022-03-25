Cork v Kilkenny: Kieran Kingston rates league semi-final better than any challenge match

Given that the opening round of the Munster SHC is now just three weeks away, a case could be made that involvement in the closing stages of the Allianz Hurling League is more of a nuisance than a benefit.

However, Cork hurling manager Kieran Kingston certainly doesn’t view tomorrow night’s semi-final against Kilkenny in Páirc Uí Chaoimh (7.15pm) in that light, feeling that it will provide ideal preparation as the side gear up for the championship visit of Limerick on Easter Sunday.

“As I said at the start of the league, we never looked beyond the next game,” he said.

“The next game, obviously, happens to be a league semi-final against Kilkenny, after they topped their group, at home in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. For us, that’s a huge game.

“It’s three weeks out from championship – if you didn’t have it, you might be looking for challenge matches and no challenge game would give you the same preparation that the league semi-final would.

“It’s our last home game, it’s one we didn’t expect to have before the championship. It’s a great game for us to have three weeks out from championship, against a top team in front of our own supporters.

“I think it’ll be a big occasion, it’s a big occasion for Cork hurling and for the supporters. It’s a game that we’re delighted to be involved in.”

Cork’s loss to Wexford in their final Group A game last Sunday left them in second place in the section behind the Model County, setting up a clash with the Cats, who finished ahead of Waterford in Group B.

Including last year’s shared title with Galway, Kilkenny have 19 league wins and are joint-top of the roll of honour with Tipperary. Ten of those have come in Brian Cody’s time and Kingston expects a stiff challenge as the counties renew acquaintance after last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, which Cork won after extra time.

“Everybody knows that Kilkenny’s attitude towards the league has been to try to win every game,” he said, “they’re probably the most successful national league team over the last two decades.

“Every league game they play, they go out to win it no matter what kind of a team they have out. We know that Kilkenny coming to town on Saturday night are going to be coming with their best team and are going to give it their best shot.

“It’ll be really competitive, a massive challenge for us. If you go back to last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, there wasn’t a puck of a ball between the teams and it took 90 minutes, nearly a hundred, to separate the two teams.

“It’ll be a huge game again, a big occasion for us and great preparation for the championship in three weeks’ time.”

Given that Wexford and Cork had secured semi-final spots before last Sunday, the Rebels were able to shuffle their pack and, despite defeat, there was no massive post mortem.

“It was a strange game in many ways,” Kingston said.

“After coming through the league campaign, both teams had one eye on the next game, six or seven games later, and it petered out a bit in that regard.

“Obviously, Wexford started very well, Cork started very slowly. The second half was a bit of a mixed bag, really, with Cork improving a lot of changes on both sides. It was a difficult game to fathom and a difficult game to judge, really, in many respects.

“From our point of view, it gave us an opportunity to look at lads and you’re certainly not going to judge guys who made their debuts or were given an opportunity, based on one game at the end of the league.

“We see what these guys can do in training all of the time, we’ve seen what they can do over the last few months and that’s a better reflection of them in some instances than maybe a one-off game.”

And, with that game affording the opportunity to rest players, Kingston hopes to have something close to a full panel available.

“There were a few fellas carrying niggles,” he said, “the likes of Seán O’Donoghue and Tim O’Mahony.

“Séamus Harnedy has an ankle problem and that’ll be assessed too, but I don’t think there’s anything serious with any of them. We’d expect that most lads would be available for selection.”