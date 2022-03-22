Colin Healy: Cork City have to maintain their high standards

AFTER his side’s convincing 4-0 Munster derby win, Cork City manager Colin Healy was delighted with the way his players approached the game at Treaty United.

City recorded their first win over Treaty in the league since the Limerick outfit formed, with City clinically finishing their chances. The one negative from the game was the injury to striker Ruairi Keating.

“I thought it was a very very good performance. We got some very good goals. It’s always a tough place to come, as we found out last year, but overall it was a very good performance.

“He went over on his ankle. We will have to see what he is like in the next few days, and we will just take it from there. It is too early to call that one yet.

“He’s been brilliant for us. I knew what we were getting in when we went after him. He’s a goalscorer, he works hard and he is a good lad, so hopefully he is okay and he will be back in training next week.

“There is good diversity in the goalscorers. Barry Coffey has an eye for goal, and so does Bagsy [Cian Bargary], Cian Murphy and Darragh Crowley. So attacking options are good.

“It was a difficult pitch as well. The pitch isn’t the best at the moment. The lads took their goals very well and we are delighted with them.

“We spoke about the pitch before the game; that sometimes we would just have to play the conditions that we put in front of us.

“We knew we had to take extra care playing around at the back and it was important that we didn’t make mistakes in certain areas. I thought the lads played the conditions very well. Sometimes we played through it and sometimes we went over it.”

Cork City players including Aaron Bolger applaud the supporters at Markets Field. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

City have won all four of their games in which they took the lead and Healy is impressed with the experience that his players are starting to show in managing a game.

“For some of the lads, it is their second-year working under us and obviously they would have had a few years working with us with the academy. We brought in some experienced players like Ally Gilchrist and Kevin O’Connor, lads that control a game and know how to manage a game. I do think managing a game is what we are doing better this year and we have the players to do that.

The team is defending very well. It’s not just about the lads at the back, we are defending well as a unit.

"The midfielders are working very hard and so too are the boys up top. So overall, defending as a team, we have been brilliant.”

The victory saw City remain top of the table and Healy can see confidence building throughout the team.

“I think the players are starting to believe more in their ability. We have strengthened and we have goals in the team. We are strong defensively. We are on the back of three wins and three clean sheets, so confidence is up.

“The boys are scoring goals. The fans are getting behind us. It is good at the moment. But we have to make sure the players retain those high standards and we have to keep challenging them to do so.”