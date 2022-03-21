Cork v Kilkenny: Hurlers will host rivals on Saturday night in Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CORK and Kilkenny is set to attract a bumper crowd for Saturday's Allianz National Hurling League semi-final at 7.15pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.
Waterford take on Wexford in the other clash on Sunday at 3.45pm in Nowlan Park with the final the following weekend, two weeks out from the opening round of the provincial championships.
Kieran Kingston’s charges won four of their five league games in the group stages and were already through before last Sunday’s defeat away to Wexford when a host of key players were rested.
The last league semi-final appearance was in ‘15 when JBM’s charges stormed back from 12 points down to squeeze through against Dublin, 1-27 to 2-23.