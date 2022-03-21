Mon, 21 Mar, 2022 - 16:37

Talking points from the Cork footballers' win over Down

A victory at last for Keith Ricken's side but they'll need to avoid defeat in Offaly next Sunday to escape the drop
Cork selector John Cleary before the Allianz Football League Division 2 match between Cork and Down at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Mark Woods

The result

IT was all about the result and in the end Cork got what they came from, two crucial Division 2 league points to hand them a chance of preserving their status for the coming Munster championship.

And the Rebels were well worth their victory as Steven Sherlock and Cathail O’Mahony once again underlined their value to the side with impressive 1-7 and 0-3 returns respectively.

On an afternoon, when Brian Hurley struggled to get into the game, Sherlock and O’Mahony stepped up to the plate to grab important scores at important stages of a game that carried a brimful of nervous tension.

Sherlock pounced for Cork’s lone goal after 27 minutes, delightfully flicking the ball over the head of the stranded keeper Rory Burns after John O’Rourke teed him up with a superb pass.

The free-taking of the St Finbarr’s ace was also a significant factor and he added a couple from play as well while all O’Mahony’s efforts came in general play.

The Mitchelstown forward had two inside the opening 12 minutes, but it was O’Mahony’s third in the 45th minute from a standing position which caught the eye most of all, helping Cork move 1-9 to 0-8 in front.

Change of fortune 

Twice, Down hit the uprights with shots in the second half only for the ball to rebound gratefully into the arms of Cork players.

The first came immediately after O’Mahony’s third point when Conor Poland’s attempt at a point struck the upright high up only for Cork substitute Tommy Walsh to make a clean catch under pressure and then win an important free out.

Then, in the first minute of four added on for injuries at the end, Down substitute Kevin McKernan hit the other post and Ian Maguire showed all his experience to allay the danger of a much-needed goal.

There was another scare, too, when wing-back Darren O’Hagan, who kicked two fine points for the visitors, tried to beat home keeper Micheál Aodh Martin with a fisted effort at the far post, five minutes from the end of regulation time, but the ball flashed wide, one of Down’s 11 compared to Cork’s four.

No Keith Ricken

The familiar sight of the Cork manager patrolling the sidelines with clipboard under the arm was missing for the first time this season.

Coach John Cleary took over the manager’s duties and wore the ‘bainisteoir’ bib for the first time, helping to steer Cork to a valuable set of points.

The expectation is that Ricken will return in time for the trip to Tullamore on Sunday.

