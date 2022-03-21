Cork v Wexford: Talking points from the hurlers' loss

The running game

CORK'S running tactics were put under pressure. Wexford had the majority of the ball, particularly in the first half, which left Cork running after the ball rather than running with it.

Cork’s game-plan may well be transparent but that doesn’t make it any less effective.

Done well the running game can hurt any side and today against Wexford we saw that, in the main in the second half. Cork rattled off six points on the bounce to drag this one back into the melting pot, and that was down to Cork’s willingness to run at their opponents – the minute Wexford shot that down again Cork were again in trouble.

Rebel panel

There is no point in panicking about this result as Cork had nowhere near their strongest side on the pitch. The Rebels came to Wexford Park looking to put in a solid shift, give more game time to some of the fringe players and ultimately do what they could to secure the win. They got two out of three which in anyone’s book is a good enough return.

Conor McDonald of Wexford in action against Daire O’Leary of Cork. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

They will need to take some lessons from this too. We are just four weeks out from championship action and every game from here on in is a chance to get your best side on the field – nothing like competitive action.

Attacking issues

Cork ran up a lot of blind-alleys against Wexford. Players went on too many ill-advised solo runs into opposition territory only to get turned over or have to resort to aimless efforts at the posts.

Cork’s attackers, even the ones on the periphery will need to do better, wait for the correct opportunity before taking the ball into contact. Harder to find your man when there is a 6ft something defender swinging off your hurley. All that said, Cork had some good moments in front of the posts and while they were really second-best on the day they could have dragged this one from the fire if a couple of scenarios went their way.

Solid defence

Cork have been lambasted for years about the quality of the defensive set. While Cork may have lost this one it would be unfair to put it all on those tasked with minding the house.

Of course, there were moments when players of the calibre of Rory O’Connor turned their opposite number for fun but in the main Cork hassled well, stuck to their men as much as they could and gave up little in the order of easy chances.

No silly mistakes from the rearguard is always a good thing to report. Cork will be stronger against Kilkenny next weekend and this game will be forgotten about.