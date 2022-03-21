Cork hope to have Keith Ricken back for key league clash in Offaly

CORK football manager Keith Ricken missed his side’s first win of the Division 2 campaign at Pairc Ui Chaoimh yesterday.

“Keith has an illness and was unavailable for the game,” said county board vice-chairman Pat Horgan.

Coach John Cleary took over Ricken’s duties for the crucial 1-16 to 1-12 victory over Down, who were relegated to Division 3 as a result.

“We wish Keith a speedy recovery and hopefully he will be back on the line for next weekend’s crucial game in Tullamore,” Horgan added.

Cork’s important win means their destiny is firmly in their own grasp, needing to avoid defeat against Offaly to preserve their status next season.

Cork moved level with the Midlanders on three points after Offaly suffered a 10-point defeat by promotion-chasing Roscommon at O’Moore Park, the visitors winning by 2-18 to 0-14.

Just as significant was the change in scoring difference as Cork jumped above their rivals with the Rebels now on minus 27 and Offaly on minus 34.

LEVEL UP

If the sides finish level on Sunday then Cork will avoid relegation, which would be Offaly’s tale even if Clare, who are on four points, lost away to Down in their concluding game.

That’s because the Banner’s scoring difference of minus seven is far superior to the others should that be the criterion used for the final league table standings.

For the second week running none of the Cork management agreed to speak to the media after the game in support of the players, whose representative body, the Gaelic Players Association, is in dispute with Croke Park over mileage rates and encouraged no co-operation.

Republic of Ireland Sheffield United footballer John Egan in attendance at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

“That’s the reason why you’re speaking to me. Hopefully, it will come to an end very quickly and normal service resumed,” added Horgan.

Steven Sherlock and Cathail O’Mahony starred for Cork, contributing 1-7 and 0-3 respectively with Colm O’Callaghan decorating his impressive display with 0-2, as well.

The game didn’t start well for Cork, who lost Kieran Histon to an injury very early on.

“He had an ankle complaint going into the game and aggravated it almost immediately,” Horgan explained.

In his place came young Tommy Walsh from Kanturk for his league debut.

“It’s all about the panel these days, 26 players, and I thought Cork used their panel wisely today, bringing on players, when they were required.

It was a very nervy type of game and you could see both teams were very nervous because winning was all that mattered.

“Thankfully, we got the two points and hopefully Cork will kick on from here,” Horgan concluded.

Galway clinched promotion with a big win over Derry.