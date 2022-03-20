Cork hurlers set to host Kilkenny in league semi-final at Páirc Uí Chaoimh

CORK'S loss to Wexford in the last regular-season league game on Sunday doesn't alter the plan next weekend: a semi-final against Kilkenny, with Wexford meeting Waterford.

This gives Cork the opportunity to lock horns at home with a side outside Munster ahead of the provincial championship next.

Cork chairman Marc Sheehan spoke after the defeat, with Kieran Kingston unavailable due to the GAA-GPA standoff over expenses, and outlined his thoughts.

“The first half was very, very disappointing and that was shown on the scoreline. Down eight points at half time,” said Sheehan, falling in for some media duties in the absence of players and coaching staff.

“There certainly was a rebooting in the second half got us quite close on a few occasions but then Wexford pulled away.

“Look, it is what it is and we have to move on from this and look to next weekend and to a National Hurling League semi-final against Kilkenny which will be a home game in Páirc Uí Chaoimh – details not known yet but we are looking forward to that.

"Next weekend will be a very big weekend for Cork hurling and football in terms of the Offaly game in Tullamore and the Kilkenny game at home. It is great to be in the business end of the National Hurling League in 2022."

Jack O'Connor of Wexford battles Sean O'Leary-Hayes of Cork. Picture: Daire Brennan/Sportsfile

Sheehan was clear that Cork are in this league to win it and the rebels won’t be thinking of losing at home, especially to the old enemy.

“Certainly not to Kilkenny! Look we know the semi-final pairings that have been thrown up today and they are going to be a very enticing set of games to determine the league finalists – we certainly don’t want to lose at home and we would expect a very big crowd into Páirc Uí Chaoimh next weekend for that one.

"I would expect that we would have confirmation of final details of that one tomorrow at around teatime.”

Four wins from five is a very creditable league report card to this point, something Sheehan would have been happy to take back in January.

“We would have taken that at the start of the league. It is very important preparation.

"It is only a short number of weeks to the championship so it is very important to have a good run in the league any year, but particularly this year when you are facing into a round-robin series of games in a matter of weeks’ time.

“A good league puts clear blue water between this year and how we finished last year against Limerick – that is past tense now. We have had a good league campaign now and we are preparing for a semi-final and hopefully, a final which is not beyond the bounds of possibility.

"Whatever happens next weekend you are almost straight into championship then which is four or five big weeks of championship action.

“Competitive games are much more beneficial than training, they are always are. We learn more, players get the opportunity to come on to see how they are really going and that is all very important.

"The benefits are there for all to see when players get competitive games under their belts – it creates competition for places. That has to be seen as a good thing."