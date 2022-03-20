Cork minors edge out Tipp to set up All-Ireland final with Galway

Cork 1-7 Tipperary 0-9

IN a nail-biting Tesco All-Ireland minor semi-final, where the sides were level on five occasions, a superb point on 60 minutes from Aoife Healy secured the win for Cork.

The reward for Jerry Wallace's side is an All-Ireland final showdown with Galway.

Tipperary aided by the wind in the opening half settled early and two points without reply from Anna Fahie and Orla O’Brien gave them an early lead before Cork scored through Orlaith Mullins. Ana Fahy levelled but Kate Ralph edged Tipp back into the lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Orlaith Cahalane put Cork back in front with what turned out to be a crucial goal. Despite Tipperary enjoying a lot of possession, they failed to make it count.

Cork's Orlaith Cahalane and Dublin's Claire Gannon in minor camogie action. Picture: Patrick Browne

Celine Guinan had the lead down to a point converting a free from a difficult angle and with the sides evenly matched the battle for control continued.

Two points without reply from Anna Fahie and Guinan edged Tipperary in front and at the break, just a point separated the sides, 0-6 to 1-2. Cork were the happier as Tipperary had wasted a number of chances.

Cork made a determined start to the second half with a pointed Orlaith Cahalane free and one from play from Ciara Morrison edging them back into the lead. Continuing to stay on their heels, Tipp responded with a Celine Guinan free to tie the sides up for the fourth time.

Both defences held firm under pressure. Orlaith Cahalane pointed a 45 to swing the game back in Cork's favour but once again Tipperary hit back, through Aoife Dwyer from play and a Celine Guinan free.

Cork were equal to the challenge and they tied it up again with an Orlaith Cahalane free.

Battling furiously Cork edged back in front with a superb effort from Aoife Healy sailing between the posts on 60 minutes and it was enough to see them through to a final meeting with Galway, who defeated Kilkenny 0-14 to 2-3 in the other semi-final.

Scorers for Cork: O Cahalane 1-3 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), C Morrison, A Fahy, O Mullins, A Healy 0-1 each.

Tipperary: C Guinan 0-4 f, A Fahie 0-2, A Dwyer, O O’Brien, K Ralph 0-1each.

CORK: J Connaughton; G O’Neill, A Barrett, T Elliott; A Cashman, A Healy, E Duignan; E Sheehan, M Condon; L Hallihan, C Morrison, O Cahalane, G O’Mahony, O Mullins, A Fahy.

Subs: M de Burca for G O'Neill (h-t), N Nash for O Mullins(52), M Martin for A Fahy (52).

TIPPERARY: K Meehan; L Fahie, N Franks, S Heffernan; L Ryan, A Linehan, E Horgan; K Ferncombe, O O'Brien; A Dwyer, G Moloney, N Costigan; K Ralph, C Guinan, A Fahie.

Subs: L O’Connor for C Guinan (58), E O’Dwyer for K Ferncombe 61).