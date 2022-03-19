Sat, 19 Mar, 2022 - 21:07

Cork hurlers ring the changes for trip to Wexford

Kieran Kingston's side are already through to the Allianz NHL semi-finals
Cork hurlers ring the changes for trip to Wexford

Cork hurler Brian Roche carries possession.

Eamonn Murphy

CORK have handed starts to Ger Collins, Sean O'Leary Hayes, Brian Roche, Luke Meade and Sean Twomey for their Allianz National Hurling League clash with Wexford on Sunday afternoon.

The Rebels and their hosts are already through to the playoffs so Kieran Kingston and his selectors can afford to rest key players Mark Coleman, Seán Donoghue, Patrick Collins, Tim O'Mahony, Ger Mellerick, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Patrick Horgan with an eye on the semi-final next weekend. 

Ger Collins. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile
Ger Collins. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

St Catherine's Eoin Davis is on the bench as back-up keeper while Brian Roche's twin brother Eoin and Daire Connery are also in the squad.

There's no place however for Alan Cadogan, despite his impressive showing for Douglas against Midleton recently in the RedFM SHL. The 28-year-old forward hasn't featured since coming off injured in the opening round defeat of Clare.

Cadogan was involved in the Rochestown College management as the school won their first All-Ireland title this Saturday.

CORK v Wexford:

Ger Collins (Ballinhassig); 

Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons); 

Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers); 

Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Luke Meade (Newcestown); 

Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers); 

Shane Kingston (Douglas), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Conor Lehane (Midleton). 

Subs: Eoin Davis (St Catherine's), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh), Sam Quirke (Midleton), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Robbie O’Flynn (Erin's Own), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Padraig Power (Blarney), Mark Keane (Ballygiblin)

More in this section

Cheltenham Festival 2022 - Day Two - Cheltenham Racecourse Cheltenham: Davy Russell and Tiger Roll edged out by Delta Work
Shane Fitzgerald celebrates after winning on Commander Of Fleet 16/3/2022 Cheltenham: Buttevant jockey Shane Fitzgerald lands 50-1 winner
Cheltenham Festival 2022 - Day Two - Cheltenham Racecourse Cheltenham: Paul Townend guides Energumene to success
cork gaahurling
<p>Mick O'Donovan, Emma Cullen, Ken Cronin and Barry McCarthy from Ballincollig enjoying the racing. Picture: Howard Crowdy</p>

Cork racing fans enjoy Cheltenham action as Paul Townend crowned top jockey

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

National Sport

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more