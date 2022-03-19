Cork hurlers ring the changes for trip to Wexford

CORK have handed starts to Ger Collins, Sean O'Leary Hayes, Brian Roche, Luke Meade and Sean Twomey for their Allianz National Hurling League clash with Wexford on Sunday afternoon.

The Rebels and their hosts are already through to the playoffs so Kieran Kingston and his selectors can afford to rest key players Mark Coleman, Seán Donoghue, Patrick Collins, Tim O'Mahony, Ger Mellerick, Darragh Fitzgibbon and Patrick Horgan with an eye on the semi-final next weekend.

Ger Collins. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

St Catherine's Eoin Davis is on the bench as back-up keeper while Brian Roche's twin brother Eoin and Daire Connery are also in the squad.

There's no place however for Alan Cadogan, despite his impressive showing for Douglas against Midleton recently in the RedFM SHL. The 28-year-old forward hasn't featured since coming off injured in the opening round defeat of Clare.

Cadogan was involved in the Rochestown College management as the school won their first All-Ireland title this Saturday.

CORK v Wexford:

Ger Collins (Ballinhassig);

Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Daire O’Leary (Watergrasshill), Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons);

Sean O’Leary-Hayes (Midleton), Ciarán Joyce (Castlemartyr), Robert Downey (Glen Rovers);

Brian Roche (Bride Rovers), Luke Meade (Newcestown);

Seamus Harnedy (St Ita's), Shane Barrett (Blarney), Sean Twomey (Courcey Rovers);

Shane Kingston (Douglas), Alan Connolly (Blackrock), Conor Lehane (Midleton).

Subs: Eoin Davis (St Catherine's), Cormac O’Brien (Newtownshandrum), Eoin Roche (Bride Rovers), Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s), Daire Connery (Na Piarsaigh), Sam Quirke (Midleton), Tommy O’Connell (Midleton), Robbie O’Flynn (Erin's Own), Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields), Padraig Power (Blarney), Mark Keane (Ballygiblin)