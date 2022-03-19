Cork secure place in Division 2 playoffs with big win over Meath

Meath 0-7 Cork 2-12

CORK travelled to Páirc Tailteann in what was a crunch decider for both sides to see who would advance to the Division 2 Littlewoods League quarter-finals.

With Wexford topping Group 1 on nine points and favourites going into battle with Kildare you had to assume they were safely through, and it was going to be either Cork or Meath that advanced with them. Both sides entered Saturday’s game with six points on the table, but Cork had a scoring difference of +8 so a draw would have done them whereas Meath needed a win.

Cork made no mistake.

The wind was strong on an otherwise sunny day with the expansive pitch a joy for the Division 2 sides to compete on, it’s made for fast play into open space and Cork took full advantage.

Cork faced into the wind in the opening half. Joanne Casey settled her side with a well converted free in the opening minute. Aoife Minogue pointed from the restart but after that, it was Cork that were in control for the next 13. Casey finished a great Cork move low and hard to the net, Clodagh Finn pointed either side of two Casey frees, won because of Cork’s resolve, and it was 1-4 to 0-1 on 16 minutes.

Aine Crowley in action against Meath in Cork's Littlewoods National League Division 2 win at Pairc Tailteann. Picture: Gerry Shanahan

Meath won the second quarter 0-4 to 0-2, but Cork would have been happy with their 1-6 to 0-5 advantage at the break. It was a good opening period from Cork even with some wayward distribution at times during the second quarter and losing three long puck outs when the better option would have been to go short while holding the upper hand in numbers at the back.

Cork moved the ball well and showed a strong work-rate, overturning Meath on several occasions, forcing errors and frees, Siobhan Hutchinson, Joanne Casey and Rachel O’Shea doing well in that regard with Finola Neville dropping back winning good ball and distributing well.

Two classy points from Rachel Harty and Casey started the second half well and there was to be no way back for Meath when Rachel O’Shea struck a well-taken goal on thirty-nine minutes.

Defensively Cork were strong and composed. Lauren Callanan dominated the middle third, their forwards worked hard and found space to take some lovely scores as overall a very good team display sees them through to the knockout stages.

Credit to referee Barry Nea who contributed to a fast free-flowing game.

Scorers for Meath: A Minogue 0-4 (0-2 f, 0-1 45), S Hackett (f), A Maguire, A Gaffney 0-1 each.

Cork: J Casey 1-6 (0-5 f), R O’Shea 1-1, H Ryan 0-2, C Finn, R Harty, M Barrett 0-1 each.

MEATH: M Randal; S Payne, E Burke, S Leonard; T King, M Clince, L Devine; A Minogue, G Coleman; A Slattery, A Maguire, A Gaffney; A McNearny, C Coffey, S Hackett.

Subs:

S Kealy for A Maguire (43), E Regan for G Coleman (43), N Daly for A McNearny (50), E O’Connell for A Slattery (57), C O’Riordan for C Coffey (57).

CORK: S Ahern; N O’Leary, K Falvey, A Crowley; A Moloney, A O’Callaghan, J O’Leary; R Harty, L Callanan; J Casey, C Finn, S Hutchinson; R O’Shea, F Neville, H Ryan.

Subs: L O’Sullivan for A Moloney (40), M Murphy for H Ryan (45), M Barrett for S Hutchinson (52), C Crowley for R O’Shea (57), L Mannix for J Casey (60), M Buckley for R Harty (60), C O’Leary for F Neville (61).

Referee: Barry Nea (Westmeath).