Cobh Ramblers left frustrated in home loss to Bray

Cobh Ramblers 0 Bray Wanderers 1

A CRACKING Darragh Lynch strike was enough to give Bray Wanderers the three points away against Cobh Ramblers on Friday night.

Despite being on top for large spells in the contest and missing a number of great chances, Cobh came away with nothing to show for their efforts. They now have a weekend off before facing John Caulfield's Galway on the road.

Darren Murphy’s Ramblers side, who came into this home encounter off the back of a thrilling win away to Athlone Town on Monday night, made three changes to the side from the dramatic win over Athlone.

Bray meanwhile made the trip to Cobh off the back of their midweek victory against Longford Town.

Due to an issue with power to the ground and floodlights at St. Colman’s Park, the kickoff was delayed until 8:15pm.

When the action did commence, Ramblers began brightly and had a penalty appeal turned away after Danny O’Connell went down in the box.

Ramblers had a decent opportunity to go in front on 15 minutes when a Jason Abbott corner was headed just wide by Ben O’Riordan.

On the half-hour mark, Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh went close with two decent chances that went very close to hitting the target after getting in behind the visiting defence. While on 32 minutes, Conor Drinan forced a good save out of Bray goalkeeper Stephen McGuinness.

Cobh Ramblers Danny O'Connell wins the ball from Bray Wanderer's Daragh Levinston. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Despite being the better side in the first half, Ramblers went in on level terms at the break.

Drinan had the first chance of the second half when he flashed his curling effort just beyond the far post on 57 minutes.

Cobh went close on the hour through a Harlain Mbayo header which came back off the post. At the other end Bray went close when Kurtis Byrne saw a strike saved. Ramblers had another great opportunity on 70 minutes when Danny O’Connell saw a shot from a great position saved by McGuinness.

Bray, despite being under the cosh for large spells, took the lead on 80 minutes.

It arrived in cracking style through Lynch, who found the back of the net with a stunning finish from outside the box around 25 yards out.

Unfortunately, it just wasn’t to be on this particular night for Cobh, who were unable to get the better of a stubborn Bray defence.

COBH RAMBLERS: Andy O’Donoghue; John Kavanagh, Harlain Mbayo, Ben O’Riordan, Jack Larkin; Danny O’Connell, Jason Abbott, Dale Holland, Conor Drinan; Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh, Jake Hegarty.

Subs: Ciaran Griffin for Hegarty (33), Sean McGrath for Griffin (71), Nathan O’Connell for Abbott (83).

BRAY WANDERERS: Stephen McGuinness; Dean Zambra, Hugh Douglas, Jack Hudson, Kevin Knight; Zac O’Neill, Vilius Labutis, Darragh Levingston, Paul Fox; Kurtis Byrne, Rob Manley.

Subs: Darragh Lynch for Byrne, Callum Thompson for O’Neill (both 67).

Referee: Eoghan O’Shea.