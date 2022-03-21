Cork City fans thrilled as Colin Healy's side hit full tilt to go top

THREE Munster derby wins in a row after a superb performance in Limerick on Friday against an average Treaty United side.

What an eight-day run for Cork City!

Colin Healy's side are enjoying a great run of form, unbeaten in their last four games, scoring eight and conceding none. Although early in the season, they are clearly league contenders, especially when they are so good defensively.

They need to be really, this is their second season in the First Division. City have the squad to do it this year and already they seem to be a level above a lot of their rivals.

This was clear evidence of the gap between some teams. The hosts offered very little throughout and were disappointing to watch really.

It was a game between men and boys as City looked sharper, fitter and stronger and at no stage did they allow Treaty to be a threat.

City looked very organised. They were solid in defence, kept possession excellently and passed the ball well. As I said previously, while they have been hit with a lot of injuries, they have adapted and the lads that have come in have done really well.

FIREPOWER

More importantly, where I thought City would struggle for goals since the injury to Dylan McGlade, credit to those that have chipped in since. Cian Murphy, Cian Bargary, Barry Coffey, Ruairi Keating and Jonas Hakkinen all have got on the scoresheet. This is a huge positive for Healy.

Healy returned to the dugout against Treaty and it was great to have his presence there encouraging the lads.

They got off to a great start with Coffey scoring the opener after three minutes.

The second goal came after a great move and while Treaty stood off and didn’t press, Bargary unleashed an unstoppable shot to the roof of the net much to the joy of the huge travelling City support.

Bargarry made it 3-0 when he poked home amongst a crowded box and City had a well-deserved lead at the break. In fact, Treaty were lucky not to be behind by a higher margin.

The second half was not as exciting and while City added a fourth from Jonas Hakkinen, they could afford to sit back without any real threat from the home side.

Cork City manager Colin Healy was back in the dugout on Friday. Picture: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Healy introduced Josh Honohan, Uniss Kargbo, Matt Serbly and Mark O’Mahony and it’s great to have games where so many can come off the bench and still make an impact. It’s important these lads get game time as there is a long season ahead.

The first series of games is almost complete and Galway seem to be the other leading contender for the league. City have dominated most games and while they were disappointed with their 0-0 draw against Longford, I don’t expect the same result next time round.

City have since gelled really well together and I believe they’re growing in confidence.

Next up for City is a home fixture on Friday to Athlone. Martin Russell's side have struggled so far in the season as they sit bottom of the league with no points.

City should be winning again and let’s hope they can attract the type of great crowd they got against Galway, Cobh and Waterford.