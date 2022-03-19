Linda Mellerick on camogie: Cork laid down a crucial marker against Kilkenny

DESPITE reaching the league final, which was the overriding goal of Matthew Twomey and his management team last weekend, I think the psychological win over Kilkenny in the Littlewoods national league semi-final goes way beyond that.

For a team with several newcomers, a win over a Kilkenny side that an experienced Cork team narrowly beat by a point in last year’s All-Ireland semi-final, this win will boost their self-belief considerably.

You could argue that Kilkenny manager Brian Dowling will equally take a number of positives from his side’s win, most notably the fact that after Cork went four up, they responded to take the lead entering additional time before Chloe Sigerson scored the decisive leveller with a free from about 50 yards.

Kelly Ann Doyle was a loss for the visitors, going off injured in the 12th minute, and there was concern around the injury to Grace Walsh on 58. Davina Tobin, Maggie Farrell, and Colette Dormer were absent from Kilkenny’s lineout compared with last year’s semi-final, with Mary O’Connell introduced entering the final quarter.

O’Connell is a player that regularly impresses, and she won the penalty that Denise Gaule converted to give Kilkenny a one-point lead, until Sigerson sealed it for Cork, who went through to the final on scoring difference. It’s not the first time Kilkenny has been on the receiving end of bitter losses to Cork by the minimal and, when games are that tight entering the closing minutes, doubt creeps in.

Cork manager Mathew Twomey and selector Davy Fitzgerald on the sideline. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Either Tipperary or All-Ireland champions Galway will be Cork’s opposition in the final after a powerful first quarter gave Tipperary enough cushion to withstand a strong second-half showing from Dublin at the Ragg.

It finished 1-12 to 1-8 in favour of the home side, with Dublin scoring first through a Kerrie Finnegan point before Cáit Devane, Grace O’Brien, and Claire Hogan struck back with some excellent points.

An incisive run from Clodagh McIntyre opened the door for Casey Hennessy to crash in the game’s opening goal after 14 minutes to make it 1-4 to 0-1, but Dublin responded with three of the next four points, all from the stick of Aisling Maher.

O’Brien and Caoimhe McCarthy restored Tipperary’s six-point lead, but Finnegan’s goal dragged Dublin back into the game after 22 minutes.

It was 1-9 to 1-5 at half time but the scores dried up after the interval, with no flag raised until Devane fired over a free in the 47th minute. Dublin found some form in the last 10 minutes with a well-taken point from Jody Couch and two more frees from Maher, but they left it too late to salvage a win.

At the other end of the table, Down had a valiant effort to come from two points behind at the interval to pick up a 2-11 to 3-6 win over Offaly.

In what was effectively a relegation semi-final given the results that have already happened in the group, 2-4 from Niamh Mallon was the vital contribution for the Mourne county, while Offaly will hope their fortunes can improve when they welcome back their All-Ireland winning St Rynagh’s contingent for the relegation decider against Limerick.

It looked as if it would be Clare who would be condemned to finish bottom of their group and fight it out with Offaly when Limerick took an 0-11 to 1-5 advantage into the final quarter of their game with Clare at the TUS Gaelic Grounds, but a point from Zi Yan Spillane in the 55th minute kick-started a run of five scores in a row for the Banner girls, who picked up their first win over the season by 1-10 to 0-11.

Áine O’Loughlin found the net for Clare in the first half but Limerick used the wind well and were 0-9 to 1-2 up at the break, with Caoimhe Costello carrying the bulk of their scoring load.

A low-scoring third quarter suggested that Clare weren’t going to be able to reel in their neighbours, but Spillane’s score was followed up by points from Claire Grogan, Eimear Kelly, and Chloe Morey to snatch the victory.

Cork’s minors play for another All-Ireland final spot tomorrow against Tipperary and we wish Jerry Wallace and all involved the very best of luck.