Cork v Down: Keith Ricken's young side need to somehow grind out a win

AS a pundit, Colm O’Rourke has always called it like he played it – hard and honest, uncompromising and certainly unforgiving.

On Allianz League Sunday last Sunday night after Cork had lost to Meath, O’Rourke hit as hard as he had when going after Cork players with ruthless intent in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

O’Rourke labelled Cork’s performance as “pathetic”. When Joanne Cantwell said that was a “very strong word to use about Cork”, the presenter then asked O’Rourke to explain why.

“They lacked even the basic skills of the game,” he said. “It’s no surprise that they are at the bottom of the second division. Cork look as if they’re going to the whole way down.”

O’Rourke then picked out five clips to underline his point, three of which were unforced errors that led to turnovers. O’Rourke said that there were “15 examples” of similar Cork plays he had to choose from.

Beside him, Colm Cooper wasn’t as blunt in his assessment but in response to Cantwell’s question that Keith Ricken was trying to integrate a raft of new players in building a new squad for the future, Cooper said that wasn’t going to happen anytime soon.

“Being honest, Cork are so far off the pace at the moment that they need a three-year plan because they’re not going to fix this is six or nine or even 12 months,” said Cooper.

Every plan has been thrown out the window for now because Cork’s future has, in essence, been distilled into seven days and their final two league games against Down and Offaly.

That is no surprise as everyone knew by the middle of the campaign that the thrust of Cork’s championship was going to be conducted in late March, not just to stay in Division 2 but to effectively earn the right to play in the Sam Maguire in 2022.

Trying to build a new team in such an unforgiving and brutal arena was always going to be a tricky assignment for Ricken, especially when hardened experience was going to be so pivotal in any bid for survival, and particularly when Cork have lost so much of it.

MIND THE GAP

Twelve of the players which featured last Sunday didn’t play in last year’s Munster final. Ricken had to try and build something from the rubble of that destruction but integrating new and young players is not like it was in the past because of the S&C ladder now.

Many of these Cork players are still on the lower rungs and the days of any team rolling a raft of young players straight off a successful U21 team and expediting those players into successful senior teams in a short timespan no longer exists.

Physically, Cork have really struggled. Last Sunday, they turned the ball over in possession on nine occasions alone in just the second half, with Meath players just physically overpowering them too often.

In total, Cork turned the ball over 25 times, but, returning to O’Rourke’s point, nine of those turnovers were unforced errors or down to poor skill execution. To make it worse, Cork coughed up 1-2 from those mistakes.

Cork’s physical struggles were also evident in the kick-out battle, with Meath winning seven Cork kick-outs and translating that possession into four points. Cork did win five Meath kick-outs but three of those were late on when the game was effectively over. Moreover, Cork only mined one point from those five kick-outs.

When playing with the breeze in the first half, Cork needed to be disciplined but they were anything but, conceding seven scoreable frees, five of which were converted.

Cork had more shots at the target than Meath (29-28) but their conversion rate was a paltry 38% compared to Meath’s 68%.

Meath had only been averaging 1-11 coming into the match but surpassing that average by seven points hints at two basic bottom lines; Meath handled the pressure and stepped up their intensity and performance levels to get the job done; Cork’s low confidence plummeted further and is now on the brink.

They’re just lucky that they’re facing a Down side in a similar predicament. The Ulster side only have a marginally better scoring difference than Cork, -25 to Cork’s -31. They have only been averaging 0-10 per game, having failed to score a goal in four of their five matches. They shipped 1-18 against Roscommon but their average concession rate is 1-12 because they’ve kept the other four teams they’ve played to 10 scores or less.

What’s more, it’s in Down’s DNA to be hard to beat, especially in the context of what’s at stake now. And that has effectively been Cork’s biggest issue – as well as being tactically naïve, Cork have been anything but hard to beat in this campaign.

Cork manager Keith Ricken has a real job on his hands. Picture: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Can Cork find the scores now to win this game? Steven Sherlock showed well against Meath and was one of Cork’s best players, even if his finishing did let him down, but at least Sherlock is willing to take on shooting responsibility.

So is Cathail O’Mahony, who only nailed two points from five shots last Sunday but they were all into a tricky second-half breeze. Before going off injured, Brian Hurley scored two points from six possessions, but he was clearly lacking sharpness after being out for a spell.

Cork just need to find a way now to at least give themselves a fighting chance of surviving in Division 2, even if that means a turgid, low-scoring dogfight on Sunday.

Yet that is only step one of that process. Because there may not be another one if this step isn’t taken now.