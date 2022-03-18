Five Cork players set to feature for Ireland against Belgium and Lithuania

FIVE Cork players have been included in the Republic of Ireland squad for upcoming friendlies against Belgium and Lithuania at the Aviva Stadium.

Stephen Kenny announced his 25-man squad on Friday afternoon for the double-header, which is set to take place on March 26 and March 29.

Caoimhín Kelleher, Alan Browne, John Egan, Conor Hourihane, and Chiedozie Ogbene are the players from Leeside who will put on the green jersey for a round of internationals, which includes a special game against the number one ranked team in the world, Belgium, to celebrate the FAI’s centenary.

A number of players will be coming into this round of internationals in good form with their clubs. Leading the pack is Caoimhín Kelleher, who scored the penalty to win Liverpool the Carabao Cup last February. The goalkeeper also kept a clean sheet against world champions Chelsea at Wembley Stadium.

Chiedozie Ogbene is chasing a league and cup double success with Rotherham United in League One. The Millers are currently top of the table and they qualified for the EFL Trophy final earlier this month. Rotherham will now face Sutton United for the trophy on April 3 at Wembley Stadium.

One notable absentee from the squad is Adam Idah, who is recovering from a knee injury.

Also in the squad, Oxford United midfielder Mark Sykes has received his first call-up as well as Connor Ronan, who is currently on loan with St. Mirren from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

West Bromwich Albion defender Dara O'Shea also returns to the squad having recovered from a fractured ankle sustained in the 2-1 defeat to Portugal in September. Birmingham City striker Scott Hogan is also back, having last played for Ireland in 2019 in a 2-0 defeat to Switzerland.

Republic of Ireland squad for Belgium and Lithuania

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Portsmouth, on loan from Manchester City), Mark Travers (AFC Bournemouth)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Tottenham Hotspur), Ryan Manning (Swansea City), James McClean (Wigan Athletic), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Nathan Collins (Burnley), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Hourihane (Sheffield United, on loan from Aston Villa), Josh Cullen (Anderlecht), Jeff Hendrick (QPR, on loan from Newcastle United), Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Jason Knight (Derby County), Mark Sykes (Oxford United).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (West Bromwich Albion), Troy Parrott (MK Dons, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur), Will Keane (Wigan Athletic), Scott Hogan (Birmingham City), Chiedozie Ogbene (Rotherham United), Connor Ronan (St. Mirren, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).