Paul Townend bounces back from Cheltenham fall to win Ryanair Chase on Allaho

ALLOHA produced another stunning display to win the Ryanair Chase for a second time and provided his rider Paul Townend with a sweet success on day three of the Cheltenham Festival.

It was a big success for the Lisgoold jockey after victory had slipped through his fingers earlier in the day with the final-fence fall of Galopin Des Champs.

Picture: Healy Racing.

Allaho and Townend were "poetry in motion" according to winning trainer Willie Mullins, as the duo pressed on into the lead and never had an opponent get close to ruffling them.

Mullins praised Townend’s efforts in the saddle saying: “That was excellent. There as a lot of pressure on Paul after the way the horse jumped and galloped for Rachael Blackmore last year.

"There was a lot of pressure coming into this competition and after what happened in the first race there was even more added pressure, but as I always say Paul Townend is better with pressure – when there’s someone leaning on his neck, he excels.

"You wouldn’t think he had any nerves at all the way he jumped out, jumped from fence to fence and came down to the last as if it wasn’t there. That’s the mark of a champion. I was a nervous wreck watching. The horse was doing everything right for Paul and coming to the last I was thinking ‘here we go again’, but he got over it and jumped it well."

Johnathan Burke combined with Noel Fehily to win with Love Envoi who confirmed herself one of the grittiest mares in training by maintaining her unbeaten record in the Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle in the colours of the Noel Fehily Racing Syndicate.

The now retired jockey, who runs the syndicate, enjoyed many big days alongside trainer Harry Fry and was aboard the trainer’s most recent Festival scorer, 2016 Albert Bartlett hero Unowhatimeanharry. Burke was riding his first Cheltenham winner after suffering a few heartbreaks at Cheltenham in recent years.

Love Envoi, with Jonathan Burke up, on their way to winning the Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Love Envoi was in no mood to let that unbeaten record slip and fought tenaciously under Jonathan Burke from the front end to hold off a late surge from 50-1 outsider Ahorsewithnoname.

Flooring Porter repeated last year's win for Gavin Cromwell and Danny Mullins in the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham on Thursday. The game Irish seven-year-old had been a 12-1 shot when making all the running in the 3m championship event in 2021.He started at 4-1 this time and repeated the feat, leading throughout.

Though the field closed on him off the final turn, he always looked like holding on. Thyme Hill was two and three-quarter lengths back in second and the 2019 winner Paisley Park finished third under Aidan Coleman.

Flooring Porter is quoted at 5-1 by Paddy Power to complete a Stayers' Hurdle hat-trick back at Cheltenham in 2023. Cromwell was delighted with his second success and said of Flooring Porter: "That was magical. He's a freak of a horse. What a ride. Danny was very cool coming down the hill. He stacked them up, he knew he had plenty of horse. It was just brilliant. He's not much to look at but my god he's some engine."

Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore had to be reminded to celebrate after Bob Olinger capitalised on a dramatic final-fence fall by favourite Galopin Des Champs to record a bittersweet success.

We were promised a spectacle between two top novice chasers and Galopin Des Champs fulfilled his end of the bargain, overcoming some exuberant early jumping to hold the advantage over Bob Olinger, who was falling behind in their game of cat and mouse. In the end the favourite came crashing down at the last. Both Galopin Des Champs and Townend were quick to their feet to the relief of everyone.